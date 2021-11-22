Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys basketball at High Point Central, 6:30; girls basketball at High Point Central, 8
Wednesday – Wrestling match
Thursday-Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Swimming vs. Southwest Guilford (Hartley Drive YMCA), 5; wrestling tri-match at South Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. TW Andrews, 6:30; girls basketball vs. TW Andrews, 8
Wednesday-Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Swimming vs. High Point Central (Hartley Drive YMCA), 5
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 9 a.m.
Thursday-Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – Basketball at Hickory Grove, 5:30
Tuesday – Girls basketball at Providence Day, 6
Wednesday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Girls basketball vs. Winston-Salem Christian (Wesleyan Christian), 7; boys basketball vs. Piedmont Classical (Wesleyan Christian), 8:30
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming vs. Calvary Day, 4:30; wrestling at Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; basketball vs. Greensboro Day, 5
Wednesday -Thursday – no events
Friday – Girls basketball vs. Piedmont Classical, 5:30
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Covenant Day, 5:30
Westchester Country Day
Monday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Basketball at South Stokes, 5:15
Tuesday – Wrestling at RJ Reynolds, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Boys basketball vs. Piedmont Classical (Wesleyan Christian), 11:30 a.m.
Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – Basketball at Wheatmore, 6
Tuesday – Wrestling at Lexington, 7
Wednesday-Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Girls basketball vs. Carver (Mary Garber tournament), 4
Tuesday – Girls basketball in Mary Garber tournament; indoor track at Oak Grove, 4:30
Wednesday – Girls basketball in Mary Garber tournament; boys basketball in Roscoe Turner Invitational, 3; Wrestling at South Davidson, 9 a.m.
Thursday-Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday-Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Basketball vs. Trinity, 6
Tuesday – Indoor track meet, 4:30; basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6
Wednesday-Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming vs. Page (Smith), 6; basketball at Southern Guilford, 6:30
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 8 a.m.
Thursday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 8 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday – Basketball vs. Ragsdale, 6:30
Tuesday – Wrestling at Northeast Guilford, 6; basketball at Providence Grove, 6:30
Wednesday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 8 a.m.
Thomasville
Monday-Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6; Wrestling vs. Oak Grove, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling at Western Guilford, 6
Thursday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6; wrestling tri-match at AL Brown, 6
Tuesday – Indoor track at Oak Grove, 4; basketball at Oak Grove, 6
Wednesday-Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Women’s basketball vs. Wake Forest, 4
Thursday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Men’s basketball vs. Chowan, 2
Sunday – no events