NCHSAA NCISAA combo logo.jpg

Varsity Sports

Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols

Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted

T.W. Andrews

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys basketball at High Point Central, 6:30; girls basketball at High Point Central, 8

Wednesday – Wrestling match

Thursday-Saturday – no events

High Point Central

Monday – Swimming vs. Southwest Guilford (Hartley Drive YMCA), 5; wrestling tri-match at South Davidson, 6

Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. TW Andrews, 6:30; girls basketball vs. TW Andrews, 8

Wednesday-Saturday – no events

Southwest Guilford

Monday – Swimming vs. High Point Central (Hartley Drive YMCA), 5

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 9 a.m.

Thursday-Saturday – no events

High Point Christian

Monday – Basketball at Hickory Grove, 5:30

Tuesday – Girls basketball at Providence Day, 6

Wednesday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Girls basketball vs. Winston-Salem Christian (Wesleyan Christian), 7; boys basketball vs. Piedmont Classical (Wesleyan Christian), 8:30

Wesleyan Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Swimming vs. Calvary Day, 4:30; wrestling at Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; basketball vs. Greensboro Day, 5

Wednesday -Thursday – no events

Friday – Girls basketball vs. Piedmont Classical, 5:30

Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Covenant Day, 5:30

Westchester Country Day

Monday-Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Monday – Basketball at South Stokes, 5:15

Tuesday – Wrestling at RJ Reynolds, 6

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Boys basketball vs. Piedmont Classical (Wesleyan Christian), 11:30 a.m.

Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 9 a.m.

East Davidson

Monday – Basketball at Wheatmore, 6

Tuesday – Wrestling at Lexington, 7

Wednesday-Saturday – no events

Glenn

Monday – Girls basketball vs. Carver (Mary Garber tournament), 4

Tuesday – Girls basketball in Mary Garber tournament; indoor track at Oak Grove, 4:30

Wednesday – Girls basketball in Mary Garber tournament; boys basketball in Roscoe Turner Invitational, 3; Wrestling at South Davidson, 9 a.m.

Thursday-Saturday – no events

Ledford

Monday-Saturday – no events

Oak Grove

Monday – Basketball vs. Trinity, 6

Tuesday – Indoor track meet, 4:30; basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6

Wednesday-Saturday – no events

Ragsdale

Monday – Swimming vs. Page (Smith), 6; basketball at Southern Guilford, 6:30

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 8 a.m.

Thursday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 8 a.m.

Southern Guilford

Monday – Basketball vs. Ragsdale, 6:30

Tuesday – Wrestling at Northeast Guilford, 6; basketball at Providence Grove, 6:30

Wednesday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 8 a.m.

Thomasville

Monday-Saturday – no events

Trinity

Monday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6; Wrestling vs. Oak Grove, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling at Western Guilford, 6

Thursday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 9 a.m.

Wheatmore

Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6; wrestling tri-match at AL Brown, 6

Tuesday – Indoor track at Oak Grove, 4; basketball at Oak Grove, 6

Wednesday-Saturday – no events

High Point University

Monday-Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Women’s basketball vs. Wake Forest, 4

Thursday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Men’s basketball vs. Chowan, 2

Sunday – no events