Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Track at Reidsville, 4; wrestling at South Stokes, 5
Thursday-Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Atkins, 6:30
Wednesday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Southern Guilford, 6:30; wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 7
Saturday – Wrestling at Glenn, 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Ragsdale, 6
Wednesday – Girls basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Northwest Guilford, 6; wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 6
Saturday – Swimming in Metro meet (Western Guilford), 9 a.m.; wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Westchester Country Day, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4; basketball vs. Concord First Assembly, 5:30
Friday – Basketball vs. Caldwell, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at The Burlington School, 5:30
Wednesday – Wrestling at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Thursday – Swimming vs. Westchester Country Day, 4:30
Friday – Basketball at Piedmont Classical, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. High Point Christian, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4; basketball vs. Calvary Day, 5:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; wrestling vs. NCLA/Carver, 6; basketball at Carver, 6:15
Wednesday – Basketball at Starmount, 5:15
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball at Cornerstone Charter, 5:30
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. North Rowan/South Davidson (Salisbury YMCA), 6
Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County meet (GAC); wrestling at Thomasville, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Track in Forsyth County meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball at East Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Mount Tabor/East Forsyth (EF), 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Davie County, 6; swimming vs. Parkland/Mount Tabor (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.; boys basketball vs. Salem Baptist (Atkins), 3
Ledford
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling at Asheboro, 6; girls basketball at East Forsyth, 6; boys basketball at Central Davidson, 7:30
Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County meet (GAC)
Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Invitational (Glenn), 9 a.m.
Oak Grove
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. North Davidson, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC), 4:45; track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; wrestling vs. Montgomery Central, 6
Friday – Basketball at Ledford, 6
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at Northwest Guilford, 6
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Cary, 6
Friday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 8 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling at Northwest Guilford, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling at Trinity, 6; basketball at High Point Central, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Wrestling at Salisbury, 6
Tuesday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming at Davidson County meet (GAC); wrestling vs. East Davidson, 6
Friday – Swimming vs. West Davidson (Lexington YMCA); basketball at Lexington, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central dual tournament, all day
Trinity
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Randleman/Southern Guilford, 6
Friday – Basketball at Eastern Randolph, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at tournament, 6
Wheatmore
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Uwharrie Charter, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Women’s basketball at USC Upstate, 5; men’s basketball at USC Upstate, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Track and field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.), all day
Saturday – Track and field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.), all day; women’s basketball vs. Campbell, 12:30; men’s basketball vs. NC A&T, 7
Sunday – no events