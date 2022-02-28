Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball/lacrosse is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Baseball vs. Smith, 5:30; softball at Lexington, 5:30
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Baseball at McMichael (DH), 5:30; softball vs. Lexington, 5:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Baseball at Thomasville, 5:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys golf vs. Grimsley (Starmount CC), 4; girls lacrosse at Glenn, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Trinity, 6
Wednesday – Track at Southwest Guilford, 5; boys tennis at Northeast Guilford, 5; baseball vs. RJ Reynolds, 5:30
Thursday – Boys golf vs. Ledford (Blair Park), 4; boys tennis vs. Southwest Guilford, 5; baseball at Thomasville (Finch Field), 5:30
Friday – Girls lacrosse vs. Southwest Guilford, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Boys tennis at Page, 5; girls soccer vs. Lake Norman (Triad Cup - Truist Park), 7
Tuesday – Lacrosse at Bishop McGuinness, 5; baseball vs. Western Alamance, 5; softball at West Forsyth, 7
Wednesday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup; boys tennis at Western Guilford, 5; track meet (SWG), 5
Thursday – Boys tennis at High Point Central, 5; lacrosse vs. North Davidson, 5:30; softball at McMichael, 6
Friday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup; boys lacrosse vs. Wesleyan Christian, 5; girls lacrosse at High Point Central, 5:30; softball vs. Trinity, 6; baseball at Western Alamance, 7
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – Girls soccer vs. Concord Academy, 4:30
Tuesday – Baseball at Providence Day, 4; softball vs. Concord Academy, 4:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Baseball vs. Gaston Christian, 4; softball vs. Gaston Christian, 4; boys tennis at Bishop McGuinness (Fourth of July Park), 4; girls soccer vs. Gaston Christian, 5
Saturday – Baseball vs. Cannon, 1
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys tennis vs. Bishop McGuinness, 4:30; softball vs. Grace Christian, 4:30; baseball vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5; girls soccer at Calvary Day, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls soccer at Durham Academy, 4; baseball at Durham Academy, 4; boys tennis at Durham Academy, 4:15
Friday – Softball at Providence Day, 3:15; boys tennis at North Raleigh Christian, 4; girls soccer at Forsyth Country Day, 5:30; baseball vs. Hickory Grove, 6
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Baseball vs. Harrells Christian (Faith Christian, Rocky Mount), 6:30
Saturday – Baseball vs. Faith Christian (Faith Christian, Rocky Mount), 1:30
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup
Tuesday – Girls basketball at Murphy, 6; boys tennis at Wesleyan Christian, 4:30; lacrosse vs. Southwest Guilford, 5
Wednesday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup; lacrosse at East Forsyth, 5:30; boys golf at Greensboro Day (Farm Course), 3:30; baseball vs. South Davidson, 5:30
Thursday – Boys tennis at Oak Grove, 4
Friday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup; lacrosse at Christ the King, 5; track at Reagan, 5; baseball vs. Lexington, 6
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Boys tennis at Lexington, 4:30
Tuesday – Girls soccer at Wheatmore, 6; softball vs. Wheatmore, 6
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Trinity, 6
Thursday – Boys tennis at Providence Grove, 4; girls soccer vs. Providence Grove, 6
Friday – Softball at Ledford, 5; baseball vs. Ledford, 6
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Softball at Atkins, 6
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Ragsdale, 5; girls lacrosse vs. High Point Central, 5:30; girls soccer at Ledford, 6
Wednesday – Lacrosse at Atkins, 5:30; softball at Walkertown, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Track at Reagan, 4:30; lacrosse vs. Reagan, 5:30; baseball at Grimsley, 7
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Boys tennis at Central Davidson, 4; boys golf match (Meadowlands)
Tuesday – Girls soccer vs. Glenn, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Golf vs. High Point Central (Blair Park); boys tennis match, 4; girls soccer vs. West Davidson, 6; softball vs. Northwest Guilford, 7
Friday – Baseball at East Davidson, 7; softball vs. East Davidson, 7;
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Boys golf in MPC match (Meadowlands), 3:30; boys tennis vs. Asheboro, 4
Tuesday – Softball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6; baseball at Southwestern Randolph, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. North Davidson, 4; girls soccer vs. Lexington, 6; softball vs. Northwest Guilford, 7
Thursday – Boys tennis vs. Bishop McGuinness, 4
Friday – Softball vs. Randleman, 7; baseball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 7
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Boys tennis vs. Northern Guilford, 5; girls soccer vs. East Forsyth (Triad Cup, Truist Sports Park), 7
Tuesday – Baseball at Glenn, 5; softball vs. Trinity, 6
Wednesday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup; boys tennis vs. Page, 5; softball vs. Dudley, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Girls soccer in Triad Cup
Saturday – Baseball vs. Weddington/Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Providence Grove, 5; softball vs. Providence Grove, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Providence Grove, 5:30
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Cornerstone Charter, 5; girls soccer vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Baseball at Western Guilford, 5
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Boys tennis at Salisbury, 4; baseball at NCLA, 6
Tuesday – Girls soccer vs. Eastern Randolph, 6; softball vs. Smith, 6; baseball vs. Chatham Central, 6; boys basketball at Hayesville, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Baseball vs. High Point Central, 5:30; girls soccer at Trinity, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Baseball vs. Asheboro, 7
Tuesday – Girls soccer at High Point Central, 6
Wednesday – Softball vs. RJ Reynolds, 5; baseball at East Davidson, 7
Thursday – Boys golf in PAC match (Tot Hill Farm), 3:30; girls soccer vs. Thomasville, 6
Friday – Boys tennis vs. Uwharrie Charter, 4:30
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Track at South Davidson, 4:30; softball at East Davidson, 6; girls soccer vs. East Davidson, 6; baseball at Southeast Guilford, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys golf at Southwestern Randolph, 3; boys tennis vs. Randleman, 4:30; softball vs. Western Guilford, 6; girls soccer at Asheboro, 6
Friday – Boys tennis at Salisbury, 4:30; softball vs. North Moore, 6; baseball at Asheboro, 7
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Women’s golf in Rivertowne Invitational (Charleston, S.C.); men’s golf in Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate (Henderson, Nevada)
Tuesday – Women’s golf in Rivertowne Invitational (Charleston, S.C.); men’s golf in Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate (Henderson, Nevada); women’s basketball vs. Charleston Southern (Charlotte), 2; baseball at Virginia Tech, 4; men’s lacrosse vs. Duke, 7
Wednesday – Men’s golf vs. Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate (Henderson, Nevada); women’s lacrosse vs. Michigan, 1; men’s basketball vs. Hampton (Charlotte), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Men’s basketball in Big South quarterfinals (Charlotte); baseball vs. College of Charleston, 4
Saturday – Men’s basketball in Big South semifinals (Charlotte); women’s lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s, noon; men’s lacrosse vs. Bellarmine, noon; baseball vs. College of Charleston, 2
Sunday – Men’s basketball in Big South championship (Charlotte); baseball vs. College of Charleston, 1