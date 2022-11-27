Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State 2A match (West Stokes), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon tournament (Ragsdale), 6; basketball at High Point Central, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon tournament (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Reagan/NCLA, 6
Thursday – Basketball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6:30
Friday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Ragsdale), 4; basketball vs. TW Andrews, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at West Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – Swimming in Metro meet (Smith), 6
Thursday – Basketball at High Point Central, 6:30
Friday – Basketball at Eastern Randolph, 6:30; wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Ragsdale), 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Providence Day, 5
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming vs. Calvary Day (Yadkinville YMCA), 6
Friday – Basketball at Asheville Christian, 5:30
Saturday – Basketball at Asheville School, 1
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Forsyth Country Day, 5:30; swimming at Forsyth Home Educators, 7
Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. Christ School, 5:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. Forsyth Country Day/Westchester Country Day (WCA), 4:30; wrestling vs. SouthLake Christian, 4:30; basketball at Rabun Gap, 6
Saturday – Basketball at Asheville Christian, 1:30
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Shining Light, 4:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4:30; basketball at The O’Neal School, 5
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling at East Wilkes quad match, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at Christ the King, 5:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Cherokee, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at North Moore tournament, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling at Jesse Carson, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. Salisbury (Salisbury YMCA), 4; basketball at Ledford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at West Wilkes, 9 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Winston-Salem Prep, 6; swimming vs. Oak Grove/Southern Alamance (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30
Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-match (Asheboro), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Bobcats Den Duals (Glenn), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. RJ Reynolds/Thomasville (Ledford), 5
Thursday – Basketball at Wheatmore, 6
Friday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Mount Tabor Kota Super Duals, 11 a.m.
Oak Grove
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6; swimming at Glenn (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball vs. Randleman, 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Thomasville, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Bobby Lloyd Invitational, 9 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming vs. Southeast Guilford
Tuesday – Basketball vs. RJ Reynolds, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6; wrestling in Mike Raybon/Kathy Dick tournament (Ragsdale), 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon/Kathy Dick tournament (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6:30
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon tournament (Ragsdale), 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon tournament (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Thomasville
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. RJ Reynolds/Ledford (Ledford), 5
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Bobby Lloyd Invitational (Thomasville), 9 a.m.
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Jordan-Matthews, 6
Wednesday – Basketball vs. NC Leadership Academy, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling vs. Southwestern Randolph/East Forsyth, 5; basketball at East Rowan, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Randleman/Southeast Guilford (Randleman), 6; basketball vs. Ledford, 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in CH Necessary Invitational (West Wilkes), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Men’s basketball vs. Elon, 7
Thursday – Track & field in Liberty Kick-Off (Lynchburg, Va.)
Friday – Track & field in Liberty Kick-Off (Lynchburg, Va.)
Saturday – Track & field at Boston University; men’s basketball vs. North Florida, 2; women’s basketball at Wake Forest, 6
Sunday – no events