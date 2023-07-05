My grandson, Charlie, and I were on a two-week summer trip to explore the Old West. We’d spent two days in Yellowstone National Park, camped in the Shoshone National Forest and traveled the short drive into Cody, Wyoming. The camper needed ice, and we’d stopped at a Wal-Mart as soon as we came into town. The little lady running the cash register recognized us as tourists and asked if we were in town for the Cody Museum. When we told her we were and listed some of the other places our trip had included, she said, “Well, while you’re here, you have to see a cowboy music show and the rodeo.” She explained that since our trip was educational, cowboy music and rodeos are an integral part of Western life, and our visit wouldn’t be complete otherwise.

Our newfound tour guide sent us to the Cody Cattle Company, and her advice might have been the best we got on the trip. Everyone knows the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is a must stop on a tour of the West, but I had no idea the town of Cody had so much to offer. We’d already taken a whitewater rafting trip with Wyoming River Trips and had an exciting ride down Shoshone Canyon, followed by lunch at the Historic Irma Hotel, built by Buffalo Bill Cody in 1902 and named for his daughter, Irma.