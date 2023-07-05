My grandson, Charlie, and I were on a two-week summer trip to explore the Old West. We’d spent two days in Yellowstone National Park, camped in the Shoshone National Forest and traveled the short drive into Cody, Wyoming. The camper needed ice, and we’d stopped at a Wal-Mart as soon as we came into town. The little lady running the cash register recognized us as tourists and asked if we were in town for the Cody Museum. When we told her we were and listed some of the other places our trip had included, she said, “Well, while you’re here, you have to see a cowboy music show and the rodeo.” She explained that since our trip was educational, cowboy music and rodeos are an integral part of Western life, and our visit wouldn’t be complete otherwise.
Our newfound tour guide sent us to the Cody Cattle Company, and her advice might have been the best we got on the trip. Everyone knows the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is a must stop on a tour of the West, but I had no idea the town of Cody had so much to offer. We’d already taken a whitewater rafting trip with Wyoming River Trips and had an exciting ride down Shoshone Canyon, followed by lunch at the Historic Irma Hotel, built by Buffalo Bill Cody in 1902 and named for his daughter, Irma.
We took our friend’s advice and had dinner at the Cody Cattle Company and enjoyed a world-class music show afterward in the big dining hall. Ryan Martin, Ron Privett and Johnny Sanchez played a wide variety of music and had the whole crowd whooping and clapping during the show. Cody Cattle Company had a package deal that included the Cody Stampede Rodeo. It’s the longest-running rodeo, in continuous operation for 96 years. It was the perfect ending to a great evening, with bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling, roping and barrel races.
Of course, the main attraction in Cody is the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, where thousands of historic firearms are on display, from the earliest matchlocks to modern guns, including many guns from movies and TV shows. Displays range from the broad-based, showing the development of certain types of firearms over centuries, to the narrowly focused, like the displays showing the guns used in World War II. A display of guns used on TV shows featured the guns of Hoss, Ben and Joe Cartwright from “Bonanza” as well as the Colt revolvers of Matt Dillon (“Gunsmoke”) and Paladin (“Have Gun – Will Travel”). Interestingly, some modern guns were modified to look like earlier models, such as a pair of Smith and Wesson Model 10s, nickel-plated with false ejector rod housings to give them an older look.
The Cody Museum is much more than a firearms museum. It also houses the Draper Natural History museum, with displays of Western fauna and flora from the varied terrain of the West and interactive stations for both adults and children. During our visit, the Whitney Western Art Museum had a display of the work of painter John Mix Stanley that depicted the lives of the Plains Indians.
The Buffalo Bill Museum celebrates the life of William Cody, a man who not only helped open the West but helped develop it and promoted it around the world. There are artifacts and displays of his clothing and personal belongings as well as those of Annie Oakley and Sitting Bull, who toured with him and his famous Wild West Show.
Having traveled through several Indian reservations, we really enjoyed the Plains Indian Museum, which gives visitors insight into what life on the Great Plains was like before the settlers arrived and the difficulties of the native people in adapting to a changing world. While our tour of the West was about spending time together, I wanted the trip to be a learning experience for Charlie, and we could have spent more time than the two days we devoted to the Cody Museum. In addition to all the museum wings of the center, there are daily attractions such as cooking, horseback rides, art tours, and informational wildlife sessions. We just happened to be there for the Cody Plains Indian Powwow and spent a couple of hours watching traditional dances and singing. It was a great place to shop for souvenirs as well.
On our trip, we covered 5,800 miles and passed through 18 states. Charlie and I agreed that our time spent in Cody was the best of the trip. Cody offers something for everyone, and almost all of it is both fun and educational. It’s truly a five-star outdoor location.
This trip was in 2015 and I’ve been back to Cody three other times. That trip was in my pickup with a slide-in camper. The most recent was in our Winnebago Aspect RV. Cherie and I made the trip in a Honda Odyssey with an 8-foot box pop-up camper. The natural beauty of the West combined with the rich history keeps travelers in constant awe. No matter how you travel the West, it’s a thrilling summer trip traveling a similar route to the one covered by the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
I know many of my readers are at or near retirement age. If you haven’t checked a driving trip across the U.S.A., it should be at the top of your bucket list. It’s an experience that will stay with you for the rest of your life.
Dick Jones is an award-winning freelance writer living in High Point. He’s a former member of the board of directors of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. He writes about travel, hunting, fishing, dogs, and shooting for several N.C. newspapers as well as national magazines and websites and has written two books. He’s hunted and fished for almost everything that has a season in North Carolina. If you’d like to have him speak to your group, he can be reached at offtheporch52@yahoo.com or werofftheporch.com