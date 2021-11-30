SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Wofford pulled away in the second half and defeated High Point University 74-52 in nonconference women’s basketball Tuesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Up 35-27 at the half, the Terriers (2-5) increased the margin to 54-39 by the end of the third quarter.
HPU (2-4) hit just 19 of its 62 field goal attempts, including 8 of 37 from 3, and lost the rebounding battle 43-27.
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 21 points and Jaden Wrightsell added 12. Edwards and Wrightsell were a combined 14 of 26 shooting, with the rest of the team 5 of 36.
Jackie Carman scored 19 to lead the Terriers, who never trailed. Niyak Lutz addedh 13 and Lilly Hatton had 11.