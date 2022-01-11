JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale’s boys started hot, survived a Southwest Guilford rally in the middle, pulled away late and posted a 68-56 Metro 4A victory in their gym Tuesday.
In the girls game, Southwest pulled away late in the first quarter and led comfortably the rest of the way in winning 48-39.
Kobe Parker hit five 3s on the way to leading the Tigers (9-3, 4-0) with 24 points. Jah Saigo had 14, Aaron Fant 11 and Jaylen Williams 10.
Ragsdale went on a 13-1 late in the first quarter to lead 23-9. Southwest turned up its defense soon after that and the rest of the game was marked by tough defense and turnovers. It was also stopped for about five minutes with 6 minutes left in the third after the scoreboard clock control unit malfunctioned. Time was kept at the scorers’ table the remainder of the game.
Southwest rallied to as close as two twice late in the second quarter, trailed by six at the half and then got as close as three in the first two minutes of the third quarter.
Ragsdale came out less flat after the clock stoppage, went up by double digits, settled for a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter and then held Southwest to five points in the fourth quarter.
“We played well in stretches,” Ragsdale coach James Atkinson said. “We’ve got to learn how to play well for four quarter again.”
Corbin Wilson led Southwest (5-7, 2-4) with 14 points, Troy Scarborough and Henry Giant had 11 each.
GIRLS
Southwest was playing for the first time since playing in the Sheetz tournament final on Dec. 29. Leading 14-11, the Cowgirls went on an 11-0 run tomake the margin 25-11 early in the second quarter and Rasgsdale never got closer than seven.
Ally Guglielmo (9-1, 3-1) led Southwest with 11 and Aja Hairston had 10. Erin Mackie led Ragsdale with 11.