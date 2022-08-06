GREENSBORO – Storms brought suspension of third-round play in the Wyndham Championship late Saturday afternoon with two players tied for the lead.
Resumption of the third round is scheduled for Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. with 74 of 86 players left to finish. The fourth round will follow, with threesomes teeing off on holes 1 and 10 beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards for eagle on No. 11 and Sungjae Im made a birdie from a foot on the same hole to tie for the lead at 11-under just before play was suspended because of lightning in an approaching storm at 4:20 p.m. Heavy rain soon followed but lightning moved out of the area and play was scheduled to resume at 6:40.
With rain still falling, players were in place on the course and on the verge of hitting shots when officials kept play from resuming because of another approaching storm. Shortly afterward, play was stopped for the day.
Wu was at 9-under before making a birdie putt from 6 feet on 10 then vaulted into the lead with his eagle 2 on the next hole.
Joohyung (Tom) Kim and John Huh are a shot back. Kim, who started play tied for the lead at 9-under with Wu and Ryan Moore, was the first to reach 11-under with a birdie on No. 6 Huh, who like Wu was 9-under after 9, made birdies on 10 and 11.
Anirban Lahiri and Moore also got as low as 11-under but made bogeys shortly after play was suspended and are among six golfers tied at 10-under. Among them is Kiradech Aphibarnat, who fired a 63 and was among the 12 who completed their rounds.
Briad Stuard, Davis Riley and Russell Henley are also 10-under. Aaron Wise is another shot back.
Crowd favorite Will Zalatoris, a Wake Forest alum, finished at 7-under before the second delay, logging a second straight 66. It came a day after he said he made the most difficult decision of his career and fired caddie Ryan Coble.
“Ryan's a brother for life,” Zalatoris said. “We've kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and it started -- what was going on on the course was starting to bleed off the course and that's not what you want. . . . I think it was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and it was -- obviously it hurts.”
Zalatoris persuaded his short game and putting coach Josh Gregory to fill in for the rest of the weekend. They had an up-and-down day that included eight birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 3.
An ace: Joseph Bramlett provided one of the highlights of the day, scoring a hoile-inone on the par-3 16th hole from 182 yards. It is the third straight year that an ace has been recorded at No. 16.
Cut time: The cut line slipped from 2-under to 1-under when one of the players who finished his second round on Saturday morning made a bogey. As a result, the number of players who made the cut jumped from 65 to 87, the most since the cut rule was changed to the top 65 ties in the 2019-20 season.
Just 86 actually started play after Hayden Buckley withdrew because of a wrist injury.