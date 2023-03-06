DDCC logo.jpg

WILMINGTON – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Pitt Community College 85-71 in the D2 Region 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship Sunday at Cape Fear Community College.

Jahlen King scored 24 points to lead the Storm (32-0), who led 44-36 at halftime. Chase Mebane added 16 points and 13 rebounds while Jaheim Taylor had 15 points.

