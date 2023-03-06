WILMINGTON – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Pitt Community College 85-71 in the D2 Region 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship Sunday at Cape Fear Community College.
Jahlen King scored 24 points to lead the Storm (32-0), who led 44-36 at halftime. Chase Mebane added 16 points and 13 rebounds while Jaheim Taylor had 15 points.
DDCC shot 39% from the field but made 13 3-pointers, 14 of 19 free throws, and tallied 16 offensive rebounds. Pitt shot 46% but made just 2 of 8 free throws.
In the semifinals Saturday, the Storm beat Catawba Valley Community College 97-73. Trey Field had 20 points and 10 rebounds for DDCC, which led 42-32 at halftime.
King added 14 points while Taylor had 13 points and five rebounds as the Storm shot 50% from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers, while CVCC shot 31%.