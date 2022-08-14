Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — Craig Stem set a team season-high by striking out 10 and the Rockers belted clutch hits in defeating Gastonia 6-3 Sunday and winning a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

Stem, the franchise leader in strikeouts, gave up the three runs, six hit and three walks over seven innings, outpitching Honey Hunters starter Ian McKinney, who allowed four runs, five walks and four hits in six innings.

