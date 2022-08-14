HIGH POINT — Craig Stem set a team season-high by striking out 10 and the Rockers belted clutch hits in defeating Gastonia 6-3 Sunday and winning a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.
Stem, the franchise leader in strikeouts, gave up the three runs, six hit and three walks over seven innings, outpitching Honey Hunters starter Ian McKinney, who allowed four runs, five walks and four hits in six innings.
High Point went ahead 4-3 in the fifth when Jay Gonzalez belted a drive off McKInney that bounced over the center field wall for a RBI ground-rule double. The Rockers added two in the seventh for the final margin when Quincy Latimore smacked a two-run homer in the seventh.
High Point, who won on Saturday after dropping the series opener, improved to 53-49 overall (13-22 in the second half) and remained 1.5 games behind Kentucky in the wild-card race.
Joseph Rose smashed a solo homer in the first for the Honey Hunters (70-32, 25-11) but the Rockers bounced back with three in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage when the first four batters reached bases on three walks and a hit.
McKinney walked the first two, Michael Russell and Ben Aklinski, on eight straight pitches. Jerry Downs then laced a two-run single. After Zander Wiel walked, Latimore hit a bouncer to short that advanced the runners, and Gonzalez then hit a shot to first that scored Downs.
In the third, Jake Skole ripped a lead-off triple Darian Sandford followed with a RBI double.
The Honey Hunters drew even in the top of the fifth when Luis Roman singled and scored Jack Reinheimer.
The Rockers bounced right back in the bottom of the inning. Aklinsi lead off with a single and McKinney drilled Downs in the back with a pitch. After a flyout, Latimore hit a bouncer to third that resulted in a force out at second and a late throw to first, resulting in runners on the corners. Gonzalez then launched his deep drive to center that hopped the wall, scoring Aklinski but keeping Latimore from scoring.
Stem improved to 5-3 while McKinney dropped to 5-2. Recent acquisition Tyler Higgins and closer Ryan Dull each pitched a shutout inning in relief. Higgins gave up a hit and Dull allowed a walk. Each struck out two, giving the Rockers 14 strikeouts for the game, and Dull was credited with his 12th save.
The Rockers play on the road all week. They start a three-game series in Charleston on Tuesday and begin a three-game series in Gastonia on Friday.