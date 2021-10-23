JAMESTOWN — Joey McGinnis IV threw for 210 yards and one touchdown, rushed for two more scores and Southwest Guilford defeated rival Ragsdale 42-16 on Friday night at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.
The Cowboys led from the start of the Metro 4A contest, intercepting quarterback Devin Heckstall on the Tigers’ first and fourth play from scrimmage and turning the turnovers into a two touchdown cushion in the first 3:10 of the game.
Corbin Wilson returned the interception on the game’s first play from the Ragsdale 36 to the 11, and Camren McCain scored on an 8-yard run two plays later. Zavion Bass intercepted Heckstall three plays into the Tigers’ second possession, setting up a 32-yard drive that ended in McGinnis scoring his first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge.
McGinnis threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Wilson that put the Cowboys ahead 28-10 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. McGinnis capped the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the closing seconds, ending a drive set up by the Cowboys taking over on downs at their 47.
Heckstall overcame the shaky start, which included a third interception, to throw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Siler down the sideline in front of the Cowboys bench, cutting Southwest’s early lead to 14-7.
The 57-yard completion made up the majority of Heckstall’s 99 yards passing. Heckstall also, dived into the end zone to score on a 10-yard sweep in the third quarter that drew the Tigers to within 28-16 (the extra point was blocked) and gave them hope of a comeback, which grew with a defensive stop at the Southwest 40 that forced a punt on the Cowboys next possession.
But, the Cowboys pounced and recovered the ball at the Ragsdale 28 when Siler muffed the punt catch. Johann Jones scored on a 2-yard run five plays later, building the lead to 35-16 with 8:39 to go.
Southwest, which rushed for 157 yards in addition to the 210 passing, was far from perfect. The Cowboys tossed two interceptions, one by McGinnis and one by wide receiver Darius Hairston, and were whistled for over 100 yards in penalties.
Southwest held Ragsdale to 80 yards rushing, 57 by Heckstall.
Southwest improves to 4-5 and 1-4 in the conference and finishes the regular season at Northwest Guilford on Friday. Ragsdale drops to 1-8 and 0-5. The Tigers end the season at Western Guilford.