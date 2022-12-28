HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford and Piedmont Classical of Brown Summit will play for the boys championship in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic today at Southwest Guilford.

Dominating the second half, Southwest earned its berth in the title contest by defeating West Forsyth 70-54 in one of Wednesday’s semifinals while Piedmont Classical opened a big lead in the first half and defeated Southern Guilford 70-53.

