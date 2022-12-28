HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford and Piedmont Classical of Brown Summit will play for the boys championship in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic today at Southwest Guilford.
Dominating the second half, Southwest earned its berth in the title contest by defeating West Forsyth 70-54 in one of Wednesday’s semifinals while Piedmont Classical opened a big lead in the first half and defeated Southern Guilford 70-53.
The Cowboys outscored the Titans 37-18 in the second half after West ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run to go ahead 36-33. The margin grew to five when the Titans scored the first bucket of the second half.
Southwest (9-2) responded with a 12-0 run on the strength of buckets by Martin Giant, Corbin Wilson and Stevon Harrison. It eventually turned into a 28-10 surge for a 61-48 lead with just under 2:50 left in the game.
Southwest coach Greg Vlazny said switching to a zone defense that worked against West earlier in the season keyed the turnaround. It came after a first half in which the Cowboys scored the first 14 points of the game, squandered most of it, ran the margin out to 11 and then collapsed in the last three minutes of the second quarter.
“We were down 13, I think, in the earlier game and switched to the zone,” Vlazny said. “Obviously our man pressure worked early tonight. But this group is young as far as winning as we didn’t know how to sustain it. We quit doing the little things that got us that lead. But as poorly as we finished the half, it was still a one possession, two possession game, and so let’s go to the defense that worked the first time we played them, and we held them to seven in the third and 11 in fourth. When we lock in defensively, we can be very special.”
Martin Giant led the Cowboys with 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots and dished two assists. Corbin Wilson and Stevon Harrison added 12 points and six rebounds each. Wilson picked three steals while Harrison dished five assists.
In the other game, Piedmont Classical opened a huge lead in the second quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Wearing Southwest Guilford’s white home JV tops after arriving with gray home uniforms that matched Southern’s road colors, Piedmont led 14-8 after one quarter and then scored the first 19 of the second for a 33-8 advantage.
The lead stayed in that range until the final minutes.Khalif Barnes and Julius Harrison led PIedmont (18-2) with 18 points each. Richard Goods had 12 and Josiah Watkins 10.
Jucquaire Love paced Southern (8-2) with 14 points. Jyi Dawkins had 13 and Jamias Ferere 10.