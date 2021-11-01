HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford pieced together enough to earn a hard-fought win and move on in the playoffs.
The second-seeded Cowboys led early but allowed a second-half goal that tied the match. But Alex Camacho-Ramirez’s free-kick goal with just under 18 minutes left gave Southwest a 2-1 victory over 15th-seeded Page on Monday at Southwest in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A boys soccer playoffs.
“I don’t think we played our best in the beginning,” Cowboys coach Corbin Waller said. “But the boys definitely responded to the coaches’ halftime talk. We got into them a little bit, challenged them to do a couple things we’ve been working on that they didn’t really put into place in the first half.
“They responded. I told them that it’s frustrating that they put themselves in positions to dig deep and show their character,” he said with a laugh. “But when it’s necessary, they do show it. We just have to put the pieces together to play a complete game the way we want to play.”
With the score tied after the Pirates (10-11) evened the match three minutes into the second half, Southwest (20-1-1) broke free upfield. Jack Perko dribbled through the final defensive line near the top of the penalty area as the Page goalkeeper came out to defend the play.
The play was whistled for a handball on the Pirates’ goalkeeper, who was issued a yellow card and sent off. With Trace Rogers initially feigning the shot attempt, Camacho-Ramirez struck the ball past the replacement goalkeeper and into the upper left corner of the net.
“It was either me, Trace or Brandon (Hill) to shoot it,” he said. “I felt good about it. So I just shot it, it just felt good and I made it.”
Waller said the decision was all up to the players.
“We have really good players,” he said with a smile. “So I do not put my hands in that. I let them decide it because it has worked out every time they’ve decided. They sort it out. And different players have taken them and scored.”
From there, the Cowboys held on as Page — who finished fourth behind conference champion Southwest in the Metro 4A standings — pressured over the final minutes to no avail. Southwest advanced in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, only falling in the first round last season in the condensed playoffs.
The Cowboys will host 18th-seeded Butler — which knocked out another Metro foe, Northwest Guilford, 4-3 in overtime — in the second round, tentatively scheduled for Thursday.
“We’ve just got to work mentally,” Camacho-Ramirez said. “We’ve worked on everything and it’s just mental now — trust each other. We’re playing well. This game slipped us a little bit, but next game we got it.”
Southwest took the lead in the fifth minute off a corner kick. The ball from the right flag sailed to the far post, where Camacho-Ramirez raced in and lofted a high ball back in front of the net. Keaton Lane got his head on the ball and gave the Cowboys a 1-0 lead that held into halftime.
The Pirates, however, answered in the 43rd minute on a header off a corner kick. But Southwest, which finished with an 11-9 advantage in shots, regained control in a tight, physical match as Tyler Asbury and David Merced (three saves) combined for the win in goal.
“I feel like we have areas we can still improve on,” Waller said. “But it’s coming more from team trust, playing as one group. We’re not teaching them to be better soccer players anymore.
“We’re teaching them to work together better and to trust each other, to act as one and move as one. So, again, I thought they did that in the second half. But, for whatever reason, we didn’t do that how we wanted in the first half.”