HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford was put on the spot. And it came through.
The second-seeded Cowboys, after allowing an early goal, evened the match late in the first half.
Then, still tied through regulation and 30 minutes of overtime, they defeated seventh-seeded Myers Park in penalty kicks 1-1 (3-2 in PKs) in the third round on evening Monday at Southwest in the NCHSAA 4A West boys soccer playoffs.
Tyler Asbury made three critical saves during PKs to seal the win.
“I’m ecstatic,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “I’m so happy for the boys, because they just deserve the success that comes with the hard work that they’ve put in.”
Joe Specht scored during regulation for the Cowboys (22-1-1), which reached the fourth round for the first time since 2013. Alex Camacho-Ramirez, Keaton Lane and Brandon Hill then scored on their shots in PKs as Southwest grabbed the early advantage through one round and never trailed.
Asbury made saves in the first round and fourth round, setting up a must-make shot for the fifth Mustangs shooter. Asbury dived low and to the right to stop the shot, sparking a jubilant on-field celebration with teammates and schoolmates as Southwest toppled the largest school in the state.
“It’s their eyes,” said Asbury, a senior. “The way I looked at them — I did my little look, a little intimidation. And that tells me wherever they’re going.
“All the hard work that these guys have put in, it’s only right for me to do the exact same. And for me to be able to go out and do that was really special for me and the team.”
Myers Park (13-2), ranked No. 3 in the state overall by MaxPreps while Southwest ranked No. 25, took the lead in the ninth minute when scoring off a short rebound in front after Asbury stopped a free kick.
But the Cowboys answered in the 38th minute when Kendall Ingram took the ball up the right side and sent the ball to the middle. Specht controlled it, stepped and ripped a shot over the goalkeeper to even the match 1-1.
The teams remained deadlocked through the second half, two 10-minute overtimes and two more five-minute sudden-death overtimes before finally breaking the tie in PKs.
Asbury finished with nine saves for Southwest — which will host 14th-seeded South Mecklenburg (16-3-4), ranked No. 11 in the state overall, in the fourth round on Thursday.
“The coaches have been telling them how good they are, how strong they are defensively,” Waller said. “I really think they needed to see that for themselves. It’s just confirmation for them that they can compete with the best teams.
“What we do, we do well. We’re really tough to score on and really tough to beat. And I just have to give full credit to the coaching staff. I don’t think we’d be in this position without them.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael