HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 5-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest.
Kory Lloyd scored two goals to lead the Cowgirls (10-7 overall, 4-4 conference). Peyton Flynn, Josie Tucker and Lindsey Swift each had one goal, while Zyahna Henry, Hailey Peterson and Maddie Vaughn each had one assist.
Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
LEDFORD, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – Ledford equaled Salisbury 1-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Salisbury.
The Panthers moved to 6-5-3 overall.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale fell 4-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Page.
The Tigers, who trailed 2-0 at halftime, dipped to 9-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
BASEBALL
S. GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped High Point Central 8-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Thursday at Southern.
The Storm improved to 5-11 overall and 4-7 in the conference, while the Bison dipped to 9-8 and 4-8.
GLENN, LOUISA CO.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Glenn lost 13-4 against Louisa County in the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic on Thursday at Socastee High.
Peyton Horn had a hit and an RBI for the Bobcats (7-12). Alexavier Pender took the pitching loss as five pitchers threw.
WHEATMORE, WALKERTOWN
FARMER – Walkertown won 12-2 against Wheatmore in five innings Thursday in the ZooKeepers Baseball Invitational at Southwestern Randolph.
Tyler Kimball homered, Rob Hales had two hits, and Mason Rich and Cam Hinson each had one hit for the Warriors (5-10). Travis Hurt, Sam Greene, Sean Jennison and Kimball split time on the mound.