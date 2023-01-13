HIGH POINT — Noah Goldston hit five key free throws in the final 1:37 and Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 74-71 in Metro 4A boys basketball at Southwest on Friday.
In the girls game. Southwest pulled away in the fourth quarter and posted a 50-36 victory.
Goldston’s first make pulled the Cowboys even and after a foul was called on Ragsdale after the shot, Stevon Harrison made two that put Southwest ahead 68-66.
The Cowboys never trailed again.
Goldston made two more free throw that put the lead at 72-68 with 20 seconds left.
K.J. Burke canned a 3 that pulled Ragsdale within one with 13.9 seconds left. Southwest was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds but Ragsdale lost the opportunity when it was called for a backcourt violation,
Goldston then hit two free throws with 10.7 seconds left and Ragsdale misfired on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.
Ragsdale opened a 10-point lead late in the third quarter when Burke made three straight 3-pointers, Southwest then scored off turnovers and cut the deficit to 50-48 by the end of the period.
In the girls game, Southwest, which trailed by after the first two quarters, led by two after the third and opened the fourth on a 10-3 to go ahead 44-35.
Sa’Mya McCullough and Laila Bush each scored 17 for Southwest.
Mya Patrick led Ragsdale with 18.