WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford’s boys pieced together one of the top track performances in the county.
The Storm totaled eight top-five finishes — including four victories — to take third place during Monday’s Guilford County Championship indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
“I’m always proud of our kids,” Southern coach Larry Ratliff said. “We have good kids, good athletes and they’re winners. We just teach them the fundamentals of each event, try to get them in shape.
“And we just show them the importance of trying to work together. So we did pretty well today and we expected to do well. We could’ve done better, but I’m still proud of them because we’re still pretty young.”
The Storm totaled 71 points in the boys team total, finishing behind Dudley with 94 and Western Guilford with 74. Dudley won the girls team total with 119 points, followed by Northern Guilford with 108 and Grimsley with 83.
Southwest Guilford was seventh in the 11-team girls field with 32 points, while Southern had six in 11th.
Ragsdale was ninth in the 16-team boys field with 16 points, High Point Central was ninth with 16, Westchester Country Day was 11th with 10, Southwest was 12th with eight, Wesleyan Christian was 13th with seven and TW Andrews was 15th with six.
“I think it was really good for everybody,” Southern’s Nick Blackston said. “Everybody came in confident, ready to run and ready to do their events. We already had it in our heads we’d place high.
“We messed up a little bit — we messed up in the 4x200 relay. But that’s OK. Everybody messes up. But we came back from that and everyone did pretty well. I’m just proud of the team.”
Kameron Austin had a big day for the Storm — winning the boys 55-meter dash in 6.59, winning the boys 500 dash in 1:09.40 and taking second in the boys 300 dash (36.63).
Blackston won the boys 55 hurdles in 8.14 and finished fifth in the boys triple jump (38-05.25), while Nicholas Epps was second in the boys 1600 run (4:49.24) and third in the boys 1000 run (2:54.29).
James Squires won the boys shot put with a mark of 45-03.00.
“It’s big — we’re very big on competing,” Blackston said. “We don’t care who you are. We’re going to compete until we can’t compete any more. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got.
“People doubt us. They think just because we’re a small team we’re not going to give it our all. But we’re going to give everything — as you saw today. Everybody gave everything and we finished pretty high.”
Cruz Hesling — the lone competitor from Westchester Country Day and one of a handful of private-school competitors — won the boys 3200 run. Surging late, he posted a time of 10:03.26 — almost 16 seconds faster than second place.
“It went well,” Hesling said. “I’ve never raced indoor before. I haven’t been racing over the winter and haven’t really gotten any track workouts. I just came out to get some race fitness in to get ready for track. I’ve been training hard getting my distance up so I can have a good base and get really fast in the spring.”
It was another milestone in a strong year for Hesling, who won the PTAC and NCISAA 2A individual titles in the fall plus finished second in the county cross-country championship.
“It’s definitely good — it’s a lot of fun running here,” he said. “No matter the outcome, I always enjoy it.”
Also posting top-five finishes were: Southwest’s Sady Moody (second — girls shot put, 32-08.00), Tamya Davidson (third — girls shot put, 32-01.50), Kelis Miller (third — girls 300 dash, 44.95), Lloyd Rhodes (fourth — boys high jump, 5-02.00) and Alyssa Toomer (fifth — girls 55 hurdles, 10.64)
High Point Central’s Dakota Brown (second — boys shot put, 36-08.50) and Ellic Locklear (fourth — boys shot put, 35-06); Ragsdale’s Josiah Lester (second — boys pole vault, 9-00.00) and John Howard (third — boys 3200, 10:19.78); Southern’s Isis Giron (fifth — girls shot put, 28-11.50); Andrews’ Correy McManus (fifth — boys 55 dash, 6.66) and Wesleyan’s Jones Barber (fifth — boys 3200 run, 11:09.81).
