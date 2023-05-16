GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford has hired Darius Robinson as its head varsity football coach, the school announced Monday.
Robinson comes to the school from Jay M. Robinson in Concord. He replaces Jason Bear Bradley, who stepped down to become coach at Trinity.
"Coach Robinson brings with him a record of solid achievement both on and off the field," Southern athletic director Jeff Carter said in a release. "He looks to continue to build upon the past successes of the Storm football program and has high expectations for our athletes academically. Coach Robinson supports a well-rounded approach to discipline to ensure expectations are met both on and off the field."
Robinson, who is from Lancaster, South Carolina, coached three years at Jay M. Robinson, totaling a 25-7 record – including consecutive 10-win seasons and conference titles. The Bulldogs made three playoff appearances.
Previously Robinson, who played at Johnson C. Smith University, was an assistant coach at Central Cabarrus in Concord, Blythewood in South Carolina, Hickory Ridge in Harrisburg, Phillip O. Berry in Charlotte and Ashbrook in Gastonia.