HIGH POINT — Needing a run to tie with two runners on base and one out, the Rockers fell silent at the plate while bats fluttered above and fell 5-4 against Southern Maryland on Saturday at Truist Point.
Jay Gonzalez beat a throw to first for an infield hit and went to second on a wild pitch during an at-bat in which Logan Morrison walked. Blue Crabs reliever Endrys Brienco then struck out Tyler Ladenford and Ben Alkinski, with Aklinski going down swinging on a 3-2 pitch, sending the Rockers to their 10th straight loss since the start of the Atlantic League second half.
The Rockers went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position while the Blue Crabs were 1 for 7. But, Southern Maryland, which had eight hits, left three runners on base while High Point left seven.
High Point (39-36) found a glimmer of hope in the sixth when it scored three runs and went ahead 4-3.
Aklinski led off with a walk and after a strikeout, Xander Wiel walked. Quincy Latimore ripped a double, scoring Aklinski and sending Weil to third. Michael Russell walked, loading the bases. Chris Proctor hit a bouncer to first and Russell was thrown out at second as Weil scored the tying run. Gonzalez, who went 2 for 4, followed with a single to left, putting the Rockers ahead.
Southern Maryland (54-23, 7-4 second half) didn’t stay behind long after Chasen Bradford replaced Rockers starter Liam O’Sullivan at the start of the seventh. Jared Walker belted a drive to left and was robbed of a home run when Wiel made a leaping catch at the wall. But, the deep drive was a sign of things to come.
Joe DuLuca, the next batter, ripped a double. He was followed by Ryan Haug, who belted a two-run homer to left, putting the Blue Crabs up, 5-4.
Bradford (2-3), who allowed at least one run for the sixth time in his last nine appearances, was the losing pitcher. Patrick Baker (3-1) picked up the win. Replacing starter Alex Merithew, he put an end to the Rockers rally in the sixth with a strikeout and allowed a walk in the second.
High Point opened the scoring in the second. Russel doubled down the left field line, then scored when Giovanny Alfonzo hit a grounder up the middle that hit second base and ricocheted into the outfield.
DeLuca tied the score with a home run in the fourth, and the Blue Crabs scored two more in the fourth against O’Sullivan. Michael Wielansky led off the inning with a single and scored when Zach Collier crushed a triple to right. Collier scored on a groundout.
O’Sullivan allowed six hits, struck out two and walked none. Merithew allowed five hits and four runs, struck out four and walked four.
The teams finish a three-game series on Sunday at Truist Point.