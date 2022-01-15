HIGH POINT – Southern Guilford stayed strong and eventually found a way to win.
The Storm, after missing a shot to win at the buzzer in regulation, scored on a driving shot by Zymir German in the final seconds of overtime and hung on to win 57-55 against High Point Central in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Central’s Coach Carter Court.
In the girls game, Southern grabbed the early lead and rolled to a 53-20 victory.
“I’m glad we were able to pull it off,” Storm boys coach Wil Perry said. “High Point Central has a quality basketball team, and those guys fought their hardest too. I’m just thankful my guys were able to make some plays down the stretch and finish this game off with a dub.”
With the score tied 55-55 out of a timeout, Southern inbounded from the left sideline with 11.3 seconds left in overtime. German took the ball and circled around the right side.
He drove for a contested shot that dropped with four seconds left. The Bison got the ball to Tre Hill going up the right sideline. But his path was well-defended, and he couldn’t get off a running shot until after the buzzer.
“It was a great play call from our coach,” said German, who finished with five points. “It initially wasn’t to me, but I saw the defense open up. So I took the shot.
“It was great. I’d been out with two cramps, so I had to come back in and be there for the team.”
Khalil Millner and Jamias Ferere each scored 15 points to lead the Storm (10-6 overall, 3-3 conference), who scored 12 straight points in the third quarter to erase an eight-point deficit and helped lead by four heading to the fourth.
“It felt good – we needed a big win in a big way just to get our confidence back up,” German said. “We were 1-5 in our last six games, so this was a big win. And beating a conference opponent was great.
“It was just having confidence in our teammates,” he said of the difference late. “Just believing in ourselves that we could still come back and win the game no matter what and believing in our defense.”
Jayden Griffin scored 20 points while Tre Hill added 14 points to lead the Bison (3-12, 1-6), who trailed by nine midway through the fourth before making an eight-point run to pull within one with 48 seconds left in regulation.
It was Hill’s two free throws that got Central with one inside the final minute. Then, after two free throws by Ferere, the ball was again in Hill’s hands for a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to tie the game 46-46.
Southern had a shot from close range at the buzzer, but the shot just barely missed. The teams exchanged two-point leads early in overtime but were once again tied with a minute left.
Nick Blackston scored on a three-point play with 40 seconds to give the Storm a 55-52 advantage before Griffin drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to even the score for the Bison. That set up the final score for German.
“We played well,” Central coach Joel Battle said. “We’ve been in a stretch of basketball where we’re playing our best. But unfortunately we’ve played our best and gone 0-3 this week. But you don’t quit – you’ve got to keep coming back. I feel good and the boys are feeling all right too.
“It says a lot,” he said of his team’s fight. “It says a lot about their character. These kids fight hard, they work hard. They’ve done nothing but improve over the year. That’s all you can ask for – win, lose or draw. Just improve and get better as a person and as a basketball player, and that’s what they’re doing right now.”
GIRLS GAME
Courtney Griffith scored 15 points to lead Southern (2-11, 1-4), which led by nine in the first quarter before stretching its advantage to 21 in the second and taking a 27-8 lead into halftime. Isis Giron and Aaliyah Griffith each added 10.
“I think we played well,” Storm coach Kelly Smith said. “We played as a team and pulled together. I think you can tell they were having fun and supporting one another.”
Southern extended its lead to 33 in the second half as a number of reserves got playing time.
“That’s what we look forward to,” Smith said. “All year long we’re looking to get everybody involved, and I think everybody was happy to get that time – especially girls who don’t see as much playing time.
“I think we’re getting better faster than we thought we would,” she said of her team’s overall play. “We got some of those key pieces back, and they’re growing faster than we thought they would.”
Janiya Mitchell scored 13 points to lead Central (1-14, 0-6), which was without notables Ava Vaughan, Warner Vaughan and Alaina Smith. Khalayah Cochrane and Leah Ellerby each chipped in two points.
Southern plays again Tuesday at home against Northeast Guilford. Central next plays Friday at home against Dudley.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS 57, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 55
SG 8 10 16 12 11 – 57
HPC 13 11 6 16 9 – 55
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Khalil Millner 15, Jamias Ferere 15, Love 9, Blackston 9, German 5, Shuler 4
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Jayden Griffin 20, Tre Hill 14, Innocent 8, Dines 8, Price 5
SOUTHERN GUILFORD GIRLS 53, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 20
SG 12 15 17 9 – 53
HPC 5 3 5 7 – 20
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Courtney Griffith 15, Isis Giron 10, Aaliyah Griffin 10, Williams 8, Stafford 4, Hightower 4, Horton-Rogers 2
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Janiya Mitchell 13, Cochrane 2, Ellerby 2, Jarret 1, Berry 1, Jones 1