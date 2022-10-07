HIGH POINT — With an experienced roster that included four returning starters, three key reserves and two transfers, High Point University head basketball coach G.S. Smith believes there is enough talent to offset the transfer of scoring machine John-Michael Wright to Oklahoma State.

“We have some big-time scoring,” Smith said. “Obviously, we lost John-Michael Wright. But, I think it’s going to be good from addition by subtraction … Not that John-Michael wasn’t good. He’s somebody we’re going to miss. But, I think sometimes we had some ball-watching, waiting for John-Michael to do his thing. Now, we can share the ball more and we have different options.”

