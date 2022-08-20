HIGH POINT — High Point battled Division II Mars Hill to a 1-1 draw in a men’s soccer exhibition match Saturday at Vert Stadium.
After giving up a goal in the first half, the Panthers drew even when Alex Abril took a pass from Noah Holmes on the right side and shot the ball into the left corner of the net from about 12 yards out.
HPU couldn’t convert on chances down the stretch. One shot was smothered in the 79th minute, a header off a corner kick sailed high in the 80th minute, a shot was stopped in the 86th minute and a feed into the mouth of the net was grabbed at the final buzzer.
Mars Hill outplayed HPU for most of the first half and got on the board when Peter Ploughmand took a long pass and beat defender Finn McRobb and keeper Holden Trent in the 37th minute.
The Panthers picked up their play shortly after defender Carson Kendall went down with an injury and all-Big South midfielder Lalas Ayertay came onto the field.
HPU finished with a 13-9 advantage in shots, holding Mars Hill to two in the second half. Each team finished with four shots on goal after the Panthers had none in the first half and kept the Lions from having any in the second half.
Trent made three saves in the first half while Josh Carson wasn’t challenged by a shot in the second.
The Panthers open the season in Vert Stadium against Davidson on Thursday.
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina posted a five-set victory over High Point University in an exhibition match Saturday. Set scores were 25-15, 17-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 15-11.
Outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers with 19 kills, followed by Dylan Maberry with 15 and Maggie Salley with 10. Ally Van Eekeren, a graduate transfer from Creighton, dished 24 assists and Miggins had 19. Jenny Weelsing had 16 digs and Palazzolo had 15.
HPU won the second set with a 28.6 percent hitting percentage while holding the Tar Heels to 10 percent and hit at a 27.3 percent clip in third set to UNC’s 16.7.
The Tar Heels led in points (85-69), kills (59-55), service aces (14-4). Blocks (12-10), Assists (54-49 and digs (65-63).
Up 18-15 in the second set, the Panthers took control with a run of six straight points keyed by kills from Wesolich, Maberry and Salley plus a service by Miggins. HPU prevailed in the third set by winning the last three points — two on Maberry kills and the clincher on a UNC attack error.
UNC took control of the fourth set with nine straight points that produced a 21-13 lead and won five of the last six points in the fifth set after breaking a 10-10 tie.
It was the only exhibition match for the Panthers, who open the regular season at Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.