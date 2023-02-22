HIGH POINT — At age 16, Connor Zilisch will have a younger teammate this season in a two-car effort for High Point-based Silver Hare Racing in the TransAm TA2 series that begins Saturday with a 75-mile race at the famed Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Zilisch, who capped his rookie season in 2022 with a second-place finish at Circuit of the Americas outside Austin, Texas, will be joined by Ben Maier, a 14-year-old from Maryland, with experience in Stadium Super Trucks, Nitro Rallycross and the SCCA Spec Miata series.

Trending Videos