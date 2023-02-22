HIGH POINT — At age 16, Connor Zilisch will have a younger teammate this season in a two-car effort for High Point-based Silver Hare Racing in the TransAm TA2 series that begins Saturday with a 75-mile race at the famed Sebring International Raceway in Florida.
Zilisch, who capped his rookie season in 2022 with a second-place finish at Circuit of the Americas outside Austin, Texas, will be joined by Ben Maier, a 14-year-old from Maryland, with experience in Stadium Super Trucks, Nitro Rallycross and the SCCA Spec Miata series.
Maier will be in Silver Hare’s No. 75 this weekend.
Maier finished second or better in his first five SCCA Spec Miata races. And his brief taste of competition in Travis Pastrana’s popular Nitro Rallycross last year included a runner-up finish in the SXS class during the November round at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park outside Phoenix.
“Like Connor did for us a year ago, Ben adds another impressive resume to our lineup, and at such a young age,” said Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing co-owner with her husband Maurice and team manager. “Our goal is to be an important step in the ladder for young, up-and-coming drivers like Ben and Connor, and we are proud to offer the resources and the experience to help them reach their goals.”