HIGH POINT — Shenandoah defeated Roanoke 13-0 in the final game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament Sunday at Truist Point. By winning the title, the Hornets (34-10-1) receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Hornets righty Reilly Owen tossed a gem, needing just 101 pitches to post a complete-game shutout over the Maroons (26-16). Owen (5-4) was buoyed by a Shenandoah offense that scored 13 runs on 14 hits in 33 team at-bats for a .424 batting average.
Tournament Most Outstanding Player and SU second baseman Kyle Lisa bashed one of two three-run homers for Shenandoah to give him a tournament-high eight RBI over the two weekends. Gavin Horning hammered the other three-run shot. It and Lisa's blast accounted for the bulk for Shenandoah's 10-0 lead through four innings.
Shenandoah won the final double-elimination portion of the tournament in three games. The Hornets defeated Bridgewater 9-3 on Friday and turned back Roanoke 5-4 in a winners’ bracket game on Saturday. The Maroons then defeated No. 1 seed Lynchburg 2-1 in 10 innings and advanced to play for the title.