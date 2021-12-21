HIGH POINT — High school basketball will return to High Point this holiday season.
After a year away, the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic — which will feature seven area schools this year — will return to action Monday through Wednesday at Southwest Guilford.
Games are scheduled to start at noon each day and conclude with the 7:30 p.m. games.
“It’s a tradition that’s always been done in High Point,” said Southwest athletic director Brindon Christman, who is running the tournament alongside High Point Central athletic director Mike Cook.
“It’s been named different things over the years. But we’ve been lucky enough to have Sheetz come onboard. That company along with district manager Pat Murphy has just made it a great event for High Point.
“The whole goal of this is to support the schools in High Point and give them something to look forward to over the Christmas break.”
Both boys and girls teams from Southwest Guilford, High Point Central, High Point Christian, Wesleyan Christian and Southern Guilford will be participating.
TW Andrews’ boys and Glenn’s girls will also be playing, as will Pinecrest’s girls, Cornerstone Charter’s girls and West Brunswick’s boys (coached by former High Point Central girls coach Aaron Taylor).
“We’ve tried to base the teams locally,” Christman said.
“We’ve always felt like that’s our goal. We’ve tried to make it more of a High Point tournament and make it local.”
Each day will feature eight games — four boys and four girls. Teams will continue play either in the championship bracket or the consolation bracket, culminating with the championship games Wednesday evening.
Tickets are $10 per day and $25 for a three-day pass.
“Last year was a challenge for everybody — not just locally but nationally,” Christman said. “We went through difficult times last year playing a 14-game schedule. There wasn’t a lot of revenue.
“So, we hope folks come to the tournament from the 27th through the 29th. There are some good teams, definitely great student-athletes involved with them, good coaches. It’s just good to be back and have the opportunity to play.”
SHEETZ HOLIDAY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
AT SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
GIRLS
MONDAY
Noon — High Point Christian vs. Southern Guilford (Annex Gym)
1:30 p.m. — Wesleyan Christian vs. Pinecrest (Annex Gym)
3 p.m. — Glenn vs. High Point Central (Coggins Gym)
6 p.m. — Southwest Guilford vs. Cornerstone Charter (Coggins Gym)
TUESDAY
Noon — Loser of Southwest Guilford/Cornerstone Charter vs. loser of Glenn/High Point Central (Coggins Gym)
1:30 p.m. — Loser of Wesleyan Christian/Pinecrest vs. loser of High Point Christian/Southern Guilford (Coggins Gym)
3 p.m. — Winner of Wesleyan Christian/Pinecrest vs. winner of High Point Christian/Southern Guilford (Coggins Gym)
6 p.m. — Winner of Southwest Guilford/Cornerstone Charter vs. winner of Glenn/High Point Central (Coggins Gym)
WEDNESDAY
Noon — Seventh-place game (Annex Gym)
Noon — Fifth-place game (Coggins Gym)
3 p.m. — Third-place game (Coggins Gym)
6 p.m. — Championship (Coggins Gym)
BOYS
MONDAY
Noon — Wesleyan Christian vs. Southern Guilford (Coggins Gym)
1:30 p.m. — Forsyth Country Day vs. TW Andrews (Coggins Gym)
4:30 p.m. — High Point Central vs. West Brunswick (Coggins Gym)
7 p.m. — Southwest Guilford vs. High Point Christian (Coggins Gym)
TUESDAY
Noon — Loser of Southwest Guilford/High Point Christian vs. loser of High Point Central/West Brunswick (Annex Gym)
1:30 p.m. — Loser of Wesleyan Christian/Southern Guilford vs. loser of Forsyth Country Day/TW Andrews (Annex Gym)
4:30 p.m. — Winner of of Wesleyan Christian/Southern Guilford vs. winner of Forsyth Country Day/TW Andrews (Coggins Gym)
7:30 p.m. — Winner of Southwest Guilford/High Point Christian vs. winner of High Point Central/West Brunswick (Coggins Gym)
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game (Annex Gym)
1:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game (Coggins Gym)
4:30 p.m. — Third-place game (Coggins Gym)
7:30 p.m. — Championship (Coggins Gym)