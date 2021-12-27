HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s boys overwhelmed Southern Guilford 78-38 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
Jefferson McLamb and Luke Grace each scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (7-7), who led 21-8 after one quarter and 47-14 at halftime. Trenton Jackson added 12 points.
Jucqarie Love scored eight points to lead the Storm (9-3), while Elijah Slaughter had six and Jamias Ferere added five.
FORSYTH CD BOYS, TW ANDREWS
HIGH POINT — A strong third quarter helped Forsyth Country Day’s boys top TW Andrews 67-54 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
Brandon Morgan scored 23 points to lead the Furies (8-5), who led 27-21 at halftime but doubled up the Red Raiders in the third to lead 47-31 heading to the fourth. Sterling Charles added 13 points.
DJ Jackson scored 23 points to lead Andrews (5-2), followed by Corey Pate with eight and Jalen Umstead with seven.
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, S. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s girls dominated after the first quarter and defeated Southern Guilford 61-25 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
Up five points at the end of the first quarter, the Cougars held the Storm to 15 points the rest of the way.
Nadiya Hairston led HPCA with 13 points. Angel Walker and Georgia Walls had eight each, Sara Kate Carr had seven, and Maci Barkhart and Mary Douglasd Hayworth six each.
WESLEYAN, PINECREST
HIGH POINT — Using defense and hot free throw shooting, Wesleyan’s girls overcame an early seven-point deficit and defeated Southern Pines Pinecrest 54-43 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
Wesleyan (10-1) made 26 of 33 from the line, led by Lily Pereira hitting 14 of 14 on the way to a game-high 26 points. Lillian McRae added 11 and Sarah Chrapliny had 7.
The Trojans trailed 21-14 in the middle of the second quarter but went on a 9-2 run to forge a 23-23 tie with just under a minute left in the half. The third quarter featured five more ties before Wesleyan scored the final three point of the period to lead 36-33 entering the fourth,
Wesleyan stretched the difference to 10 at 43-33. Pinecrest got as close as 45-41 but the Trojans steadied with five straight points, the last four on a layup and a follow off a missed free throw.
Aniyah Jackson and Emmie Modlin scored eight each to lead the Lady Patriots.
GLENN’S GIRLS, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Glenn’s girls pulled away after the opening minutes and defeated High Point Central 58-29 in the opening round of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
Up 7-5, the Lady Bobcats went on an 11-2 run to lead 18-7 at the end of the first quarter. Glenn extended the margin to 27-14 at halftime and 46-25 at the end of the third quarter
Alyssa Jessup led the Lady Bobcats with 17 points. Hagen Shull added 11 and Ya’Narre Chatman-Wallace had 10. Alaina Smith scored 12 for Central and Ava Vaughan had eight.
SW GUILFORD GIRLS, CORNERSTONE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s girls scored the first 66 points of the game and defeated overmatched Cornerstone Charter 73-4 in the first round of the Sheetz Holiday Classic on Monday at Southwest Guilford.
The 66-point run covered the first three quarters. Cornerstone hit a 3 to open the fourth to erase the possibility of a shutout.
Courtney Taylor and Jocelyn Foust each scored 14 to lead the Cowgirls (6-1), who led 27-0 after one quarter and 52-0 at halftime. Laila Bush added eight, and Sa’Mya McCullough and Corynn Perkins had seven.
The lead of more than 40 triggered a continuous running clock for all of the second half in which Southwest didn’t drive for fastbreak layups and scored primarily on outside shots and follows. Southwest coach Nick Scarborough emptied his bench with six minutes left in the third quarter.