THOMASVILLE — DJ Russ is plenty familiar with the HiToms and Finch Field.
He played as an opposing player, and he coached with the organization as assistant coach. Now he is taking the next step.
Russ has been named the team’s new manager, replacing Scott Davis after one season. Russ was the pitching coach under Mickey Williard during the 2020 season that was greatly affected by the COVID pandemic.
“If you’d have told me growing up that, one, I’d be coaching, I’d tell you you’re crazy,” Russ said. “And, two, that I’d be coaching at this high level in my hometown, there’s really not more of an honor than that. It’s part of my way of giving back to what has given me so much.”
Russ — who graduated from Westchester Country Day in 2010 and played at Emory & Henry, graduating in 2014 — is also the hitting coach and third-base coach at Guilford Technical Community College. He will become High Point-Thomasville’s third consecutive area manager.
In 2020, Russ joined Williard, whom he played alongside at Westchester, as the HiToms’ pitching coach. The team went 24-7 and won the Coastal Plain League Mid-Atlantic championship with a staff that included Wake Forest’s Ryan Cusick, who became a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves.
“If there ever was a definition of leadership in 2020, we saw it,” HiToms president Greg Suire said. “Both DJ and Mickey did a phenomenal job in leading that team forward. And now the fruits of the labor are evident. In looking at that summer, as difficult as it was, man, it was worthwhile. And DJ’s a product of that.”
Russ — who played for the Kernersville Bulldogs in 2011 — joined the Morehead City Marlins’ coaching staff this past summer. He was the hitting coach and third-base coach as the Marlins went 29-14 and reached the Petitt Cup championship series against eventual champion Savannah.
“He’s a success story,” Suire said. “Just like Scott last year was a success story and just like Mickey was. This is the third consecutive coach whose DNA is right here. And that’s the definition now of the HiToms. Local development of both players, which we’ve seen, and now we’ve created our own coaching pipeline.”
Russ’ familiarity with the ballpark will help shape his managerial outlook. He wants to use strong left-handed pitching and timely offense — both in driving the ball and executing in situations — to fit Finch Field and its proclivity for offense, especially for left-handed hitters to right field.
But more than that Russ — who will have GTCC assistant Colin Lipke, a former Ragsdale and Post 87 standout, on his staff — hopes to foster relationships that will ultimately breed success both for the players and the team as they work through what can sometimes be a long summer season.
“What I noticed was the ability to form relationships,” he said. “And I realized that, man, once you connect with these guys, they’ll run through a wall for you. That was just a huge thing for me. And it didn’t matter if they were from a Power 5 or a JUCO from the area, they really want to get better.
“All of the things we did — whether it was filing through one way, temperature checks, all of these hurdles — it paid off big-time. … Once these guys get that experience they just flourish. That’s the big thing. And this is my home, being from Greensboro. It’s just full circle.”
The Coastal Plain League will begin play May 26, when the HiToms — who went 25-19 last season and reached the West Divisional championship — visit the Spartanburgers.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael