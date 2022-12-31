BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb built a healthy lead late in the fourth quarter and defeated High Point University 67-61 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday inside Paul Porter Arena.
Skyler Curran led the Panthers (3-9, 1-1 Big South) with 16 points. Callie Scheier had 12 and Nakyah Terrell added 11.
Jhessyka Williams paced Gardner-Webb (10-4, 2-0) with 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Ki’Ari Cain had 17 points and dished five assists. High Point native Lauren Bevis added 14 points.
Big South preseason Player of the Year Alasia Smith scored just six points but grabbed 18 rebounds, leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 43-24 advantage on the boards that included 14 offensive rebounds to four for the Panthers.
Gardner-Webb never trailed after scoring the last seven points of the third quarter, the last two on free throws by Cain, for a 46-44 lead. Curran hit the first bucket of the fourth quarter and the Runnin’ Bulldogs led for good after Williams followed with two free throws.
HPU trailed by two at 53-51 when Curran hit a 3 with 6:17 left. The Runnin' Bulldogs scored the next seven points, on a bucket each from Bevis and Williams and three free throws from Cain, the last one putting the lead at 60-51 with just over four minutes left.
Back-to-back 3s by Scheier and Curran cut the lead to three with 2:38. Gardner-Webb then scored eight of the next nine points to shut the door
HPU travels to UNC Asheville on Wednesday.