BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb built a healthy lead late in the fourth quarter and defeated High Point University 67-61 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday inside Paul Porter Arena.

Skyler Curran led the Panthers (3-9, 1-1 Big South) with 16 points. Callie Scheier had 12 and Nakyah Terrell added 11.

