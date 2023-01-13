Andrews vs Reidsville Girl's Basketball_2.jpg

T. Wingate Andrews' Sanai Johnson goes up for a jump shot against Reidsville’s Morgan Hooper during Thursday’s game at Andrews. LAURA GREENE | HPE

 Laura Greene

HIGH POINT — Water leaking around a roof vent and dripping onto the George Foree Gymnasium court during Thursday night’s storms brought a premature end to the Mid-State 2A varsity basketball doubleheader between T. Wingate Andrews and Reidsville.

Play was first interrupted briefly in the first quarter of the girls game when the court became slick just in front of the scorer’s table and then stopped with 6:26 left in the second quarter after water started falling on the playing surface again at the same spot.

Trending Videos