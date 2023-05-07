HIGH POINT — Ryan Grotjohn belted a 2-1 pitch over the center field wall leading off the bottom of the ninth, lifting the High Point Rockers over the Frederick Baseball Club 3-2 on Sunday at Truist Point.
Grotjohn provided the first walk-off win for High Point since Sept. 7 of last year. It was his first walk-off homer since 2018, when he was playing for Arizona’s Class A team in Geneva, Illinois, against the South Bend (Indiana) Cubs.
“I knew he was a sinkerball guy,” Grotjohn said of Frederick reliever Jack Weinberger. “I knew he was going to stay away so I didn’t pull the ball or do too much. I stayed backside and I got a pitch that was up and got a good swing.”
Jameson McGrane picked up his first win of the season after retiring the side in order in the top of ninth, with the first two outs on strikes.
“Everybody dreams of that at-bat,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of Grotjohn. “For three years, he’s been telling McGrane that he’s going to hit a walkoff one of these days and he did the opportunity he got here in High Point.”
All of the other scoring was in the fifth.The Rockers extended the best start in franchise history 8-1 with their sixth straight win and stayed in first place in the Atlantic League South Division by a game over Lexington with Gastonia another game back.
After finishing out a four-game set against Frederick today in a game that starts at 11:05 a.m. the Rockers go to Lexington for three games beginning Tuesday and return home for three games against Gastonia starting Friday.
Frederick broke through in the top of the inning against Rockers starterwhen Scott Kelly lifted a sacrifice fly and Gavin Johns doubled in the second run.
In the bottom of the inning, Beau Taylor laced a two-run double that scored Grotjohn and Daiken Yoh after walks loaded the bases.
In addition to the two runs, Raimerez gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none. Bryce Hensley, who went two innings, combined with Cam Cotter and McGrane for four innings of one-hit ball.
“Another exciting game, well pitched,’ Keffe said. “Neil pitched out of his jam when he needed and to come back and get those two runs was huge for us. Let’s be honest, (Frederick starter) David Kubiak was dealing. . . .Beau had a couple of good at-bats to keep us in it and got us rolling, and here we are after another series win.”