rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ryan Grotjohn belted a 2-1 pitch over the center field wall leading off the bottom of the ninth, lifting the High Point Rockers over the Frederick Baseball Club 3-2 on Sunday at Truist Point.

Grotjohn provided the first walk-off win for High Point since Sept. 7 of last year. It was his first walk-off homer since 2018, when he was playing for Arizona’s Class A team in Geneva, Illinois, against the South Bend (Indiana) Cubs.

Trending Videos