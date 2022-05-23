HIGH POINT – Ben Aklinski did it again Sunday.
Two days after producing what he said was his first walk off hit, Aklinski provided another, smashing a two-run homer in the direction of Blessing Park with two out in the ninth and lifting the Rockers to a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Staten Island Ferry Birds.
“I knew it was gone when I hit it,” Aklinski said. “It’s been a fun experience. It’s something you dream about when you are a kid.”
Aklinski was the only batter faced by Victor Capellan and smashed a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall with Chris Proctor on base. Proctor drew a leadoff walk against Chris Nunn, who then got two strikeouts. Ferry Hawks manager Edgardo Alfonzo then brought in Capellan, preventing a rematch of Nunn against Aklinski that ended with Aklinski delivering the game-winning hit on Friday.
“I saw the guy last night so I knew everything he had,” Aklinski said of Capellan. “I saw seven or eight pitches then. He was pretty familiar to me and I got lucky enough to get a pitch I could hit over the fence.
Aklinski was met by his teammates at home plate and they jumped up and down before a cooler of ice and liquid was dumped in Aklinski’s direction.
High Point won for the fifth straight time since starting a six-game homestand with a loss on Tuesday. The Rockers improved to 20-8 and moved into first place in the Atlantic League South division by a half-game over Gastonia.
.“You get that tying run to the plate you have an opportunity and that’s a prime example.” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “(Proctor) battles and has a great at-bat and gets to first. Benny is something special. . .He wants to be that guy and right now he is and we’ll ride him as long as we need to.”
Aklinski finished with three RBIs for the day. He drove in a run in the third with his league-leading 12th double of the season. That put the Rockers up 2-1. The Ferry Hawks took the lead iby scoring two runs against Rockers starting pitcher Craig Stem in the seventh, which was his last inning.of work. Bryce Hensley and Adam Choplick worked a scoreless inning each, with Choplick inheriting the win..
“Stem threw the ball great,” Keefe said. “We just couldn’t break through. That’s something we struggled with all series”
The Rockers scored the winning run in the ninth in all three victories against Staten Island. Aklinski hit a game-winning single on Friday. In Saturday’s game, the Rockers scored the tying and winning runs when a throw to the plate trying to get a force out sailed high over the catcher and to the backstop.
After Monday off, High Point, the Rockers start a seven-game road trip which will be followed by a six-game homestead for a total of games on 13 straight days..