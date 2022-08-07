GASTONIA – A little rain failed to slow down the Rockers on Saturday.
High Point went ahead early and defeated Gastonia 8-4 as rain started in the third inning and fell for the rest of the Atlantic League contest at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers improved to 49-46 and pulled within a half-game of Kentucky and surging Lancaster in the wild-card race.
Tyler Ladendorf went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, Jerry Downs was 2 for 2 with a solo homer. Michael Russell, Zander Wiel, Mike Gulino and Giovanny Alfonzo drove in a run each.
Ladendorf’s 13th homer put the Rockers on the board first in the second. Wiel’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the third and Downs’ 17th homer of the year increased the margin to 4-0.
High Point added two in the sixth on RBI’s single by Alfonzo and Gulino, upping the score to 6-1.
In the ninth, Russell laced a RBI double then scored on Downs’ single and a throwing error.
The Honey Hunters scored twice and put two on in the ninth before Ryan Dull replaced Bryce Hensley on the mound and struck out Joseph Rosa swinging.
The teams finish a four-game series today.