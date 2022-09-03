rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mike Gulino drove in the winning run with a chopper to third as the Rockers scored two in the ninth and defeated York 5-4 Saturday at Truist Point.

High Point improved to 64-55, overtaking Lancaster and moving 2.5 games ahead of Kentucky in the Atlantic League wild-card race. Lancaster, which is trying to win an automatic playoff berth by holding on to first in the North Division second half, and the Genomes both lost.

