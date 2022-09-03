HIGH POINT — Mike Gulino drove in the winning run with a chopper to third as the Rockers scored two in the ninth and defeated York 5-4 Saturday at Truist Point.
High Point improved to 64-55, overtaking Lancaster and moving 2.5 games ahead of Kentucky in the Atlantic League wild-card race. Lancaster, which is trying to win an automatic playoff berth by holding on to first in the North Division second half, and the Genomes both lost.
Zander Wiel and Michael Martinez set the game-winning rally in motion by starting the ninth with back-to-back singles. Jay Gonzlez then put down a sacrifice bunt to the third-base side of the pitcher’s mound. Revolution reliever Jim Fuller tried to shovel the ball to third while falling down. The ball went into the outfield for a two-base error, and Wiel scored the tying run, with Martinez going to third and Gonzalez to second.
After a strikeout and with the infielders drawn in, Gulino hit the bouncer. York third baseman Jose Herrera fielded the ball but was unable to make a play, giving gulino a walk-off single as Martinez scored the winning run.
“We have to win as many games as we can,” Gulino said during a post-game in which he was doused with a bucket of water. “We’re not giving up until the final out.”
The rally made Ryan Dull (6-1) the winning pitcher after he retired the Revolution in order with one strikeout in the top of the ninth. Fuller took the loss.
The Rockers never led before they scored the winning run.
York tallied one in the first on an RBI single and added three in the second on a bloop RBI single and two-run double (after one of the runners reached on a throwing error).
Wiel upped his season club-record for homers to 29 with a solo shot to left in the second. The Rockers cut the deficit to 4-3 with two in the fifth. Gulino doubled and scored Giovanny Alfonzo, who singled and stole second. Gulino eventually scored on Ben Aklinski’s grounder that resulted in a force out at second and Aklinski reaching on a fielder’s choice.
The Rockers finished with 11 hits. Martinez went 3 for 4, and Russell, Wiel and Gulino had two each.
High Point starter Liam O’Sullivan allowed all of the York runs. He left with two outs on the fourth after he was hit by a line drive.
The two teams finish a three-game series today at 4:05 p.m. The Rockers are expected to start Craig Stem on the mound.