HIGH POINT — As a youth growing up in Taiwan in the 1990s, Dai-Kang Yang chose Ken Griffey Jr. as his favorite Major League Baseball player in part because Griffey played for the Seattle Mariners.
After 16 years of playing in Japan’s Major Leagues, Yang, who plays under the name of Daikan Yoh is spending his second season in the United States as the first Taiwanese-born member of the High Point Rockers while, at age 36, he pursues a dream of reaching Major League Baseball.
“Of course,” Yoh said through an interpreter Wednesday during the Rockers’ preseason media session when asked if he wants to reach the upper levels of the game in the United States. “This is a platform for everyone to show their abilities as they can reach a higher level league.”
Yoh, who was a career .270 hitter in Japan and helped the Nippon Ham-Fighters win the 2016 Japan Series championship, said he received an invitation to play for the Rockers last season but couldn’t make it. He instead landed with Lake County in the independent American Association.
A three-time Gold Glove winner who was a member of the Chinese Taipei national team in 2006, he played in Australia’s major league this past winter.
“As a professional baseball player, baseball is generally the same everywhere I play,” Yoh said. “Every country has different features, different format, different environment. Playing in multiple countries should help me advance my career, especially the United States, the place baseball originated from.”
During his career in Japan, Yoh played five seasons with one player who has made it to the Majors, Shohei Ohtani.
“His ability was higher than many of the players, and I think I benefited from playing with him,” Yoh said. “We’ve been communicating and learning from each other.”
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said he views Yoh, who can play multiple positions, in the same light as second baseman Michael Martinez, a solid player who does a lot of things right.
“He’s not going to lose you games by making mistakes, but he’s going to win you games by doing the little things,” Keefe said.
Yoh arrived in High Point on Tuesday and said it is bigger than the town where he grew up in Taiwan. He ate sushi at Yumi Sushi in the Stock & Grain Assembly adjacent to Truist Point and found it delicious.
“This city makes me feel comfortable,” Yoh said. “Sometimes in a big city I feel rushed by so many things, but now I feel good. The place where I grew up in Taiwan is similar to High Point but more rural.”
SIMULATED GAME
After the media sessions were over, the Rockers played a nine-inning simulated game as manager Jamie Keefe started the talent evaluation process to decide which four or five pitchers and four or five position players won’t make the club.
“After day one, I can’t tell you who is not going to make the team,” Keefe said. “Offensively, everyone had good ABs, and all the pitchers looked good. ... We thought they were going to be good and they are good. We’ve got to get these guys out there again and again and again. And that’s why we’re playing seven straight days.
“This is the exciting part of the year. You work during the winter to get the best 35-40 guys here, and when you get them here and you realize your decisions are going to be heard, you realize you’ve done your job.”
Ryan Grotjohn, who has played as high as the Double-A level and is a first-timer in High Point, was one of the hitters who stood out Wednesday. He got three hits, two singles and a triple, in his first three at-bats. Defensively, he made a leaping catch of a line drive at shortstop.
“You can tell that he’s going to be that guy who is going to lead this team at shortstop, he just is,” Keefe said.
John Daly, a rookie who played in college and a handful of games in the Pecos League last season, also turned heads as he drew four walks, stole bases and scored twice.
“Don’t think that didn’t get seen,” Keefe said. “And, he made three very good reads in the outfield whether it was left, right or center. These are the things, you know, and this is why we’re going to have tough decisions to make.”
Zander Wiel, known for his power last season, drove in three runs. Ben Aklinski, who hit .289 and drove in 74 runs as one of the Rockers leading hitters, got a hit and scored his first time up and later smacked an RBI double.
James Marvel and Ben Braymer, who both reached the Major League level and are among those battling for spots in the starting rotation, started on the mound and went three innings each.
Later, two other possible starters, Neil Uskali and Jonathon Crawford, pitched opposite each other. Between the starters were relievers Gabriel Castellanos, Kyle Halbohn and Jameson McGrane.
All four catchers in camp – newcomers Beau Taylor, Brian Parreira and Tyler Blaum plus holdover Mike Gulino — saw action.
“One thing we can say is that those are four really good catchers,” Keefe said. “That is as good of a defense as we’ve had here.”