Daikan Yoh

Daikan Yoh, who played 16 seasons in Japan's Major Leagues, is the first player for the High Point Rockers who is a native of Taiwan. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — As a youth growing up in Taiwan in the 1990s, Dai-Kang Yang chose Ken Griffey Jr. as his favorite Major League Baseball player in part because Griffey played for the Seattle Mariners.

After 16 years of playing in Japan’s Major Leagues, Yang, who plays under the name of Daikan Yoh is spending his second season in the United States as the first Taiwanese-born member of the High Point Rockers while, at age 36, he pursues a dream of reaching Major League Baseball.

