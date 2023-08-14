CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four home runs featuring a grand slam proved to be the offensive highlight for the Rockers as they took two out of three games from Charleston over the weekend.
Brian Parreira smacked the grand slam and a solo homer, Beau Taylor smashed a three-run shot, and Quincy Latimore also lifted a solo homer as High Point defeated the Dirty Birds 13-7 on Saturday.
The grand slam, which was a club-record tying seventh of the season, came in the second inning and put the Rockers ahead 4-1. They never trailed again.
Parreira’s homers accounted for all of his five RBIs and Taylor had four. Taylor, Latimore and Aklinski had three hits each.
Jheyson Manzueta, who allowed three runs and nine hits over six innings, was the winning pitcher as he improved to 5-1 for the season and 8-3 in his time with the Rockers over three seasons.
High Point scraped out a 6-5 win on Friday in 13 innings, the longest contest in Rockers’ history.
Dai-Kang Yang singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 13th, and lefty Bryce Hensley was able to shut out the Dirty Birds in the bottom of the 13th to preserve the win.
The Rockers managed just three hits and lost the series finale 3-1 on Sunday. D.J. Burt, who had tripled, scored High Point’s run when Ben Aklinski grounded out.
PENNANT RACE: Sunday’s loss dropped the Rockers into a tie with Gastonia for first place in the South Division second half at 18-12, four games ahead of Charleston.
STAT LINE: Beau Taylor leads the Rockers in batting average at .318, while Zander Wiel is tops in home runs with 19 and Ben Aklinski is the RBI leader at 68. On the mound, Mickey Jannis leads in won (10), strikeouts (95) and ERA (3.76).
ON DECK: The Rockers begin a three-game series in Lexington today and host York for three games beginning Friday at Truist Point.
Lexington is last in the South Division second half at 7-25. York is third in the North Division second half at 17-14, just 1.5 games behind leader Lancaster.
The Rockers are 8-1 against the Counter Clocks this season and split four games with York in their only series of 2023. York leads the league in team batting average (.290), hits (937) and doubles (200). Lexington is next-to-last in hitting at .257.