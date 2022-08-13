HIGH POINT — The Rockers scored twice in the seventh inning and defeated Gastonia 5-3 at Truist Point on Saturday night.
Logan Morrison singled and broke a 3-3 tie by driving in Jerry Downs who was hit by a pitch and went to third on Zander Wiel’s double, one of four recorded by High Point on the night.
Euclides Leyer then replaced losing pitcher Onas Farfan. After a groundout to first advanced Morrison to second, Jay Gonzalez was intentionally walked. Leyer walked Giovanny Alfonzo, forcing in Wiel and putting the Rockers up 5-3.
Junior Rincon, who pitched a scoreless seventh in relief of Neil Uskali picked up the win on the mound. Tyler Higgins worked the eighth and Ryan Dull the ninth, allowing a combined two hits and three strikeouts. Dull was rewarded with a save.
Michael Russell went 3 for 4 with a walk, a run and a RBI, and Alfonzo finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Downs, Russell and Alfonzo double in addition to Wiel.
High Point struck first with a run in the first. Russell singled, stole second and scored on Downs’ double off the right field wall.
The Rockers added a run in the second. Alfonzo singled, stole second and scored on Russell’s double to left.
Gastonia knotted the score in the fourth on a two-run double. High Point regained the lead in the bottom of the inning when Downs grounded out with bases loaded and Alfonzo scored.
The Honey Hunter pulled even again in the sixth when Zach Jarrett launched a leadoff homer in the left field seats, the last of the three runs surrendered by Uskali, who allowed six hits, struck out five and walked three.
The teams play the finale of a three-game series at 4:05 p.m.