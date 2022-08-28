Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT – A big rally and five shutout innings from the bullpen proved vital as the Rockers defeated Gastonia 7-3 before an announced crowd of 2,491on Sunday at Truist Point.

The victory, the second in a three-game series against the Honey Hunter, lifted the Rockers to 60-54 for the season as they moved a half-game ahead of Kentucky (59-54) in the Atlantic League wild-card race. The Genomes were swept by Kentucky in a doubleheader on Sunday.

