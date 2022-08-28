HIGH POINT – A big rally and five shutout innings from the bullpen proved vital as the Rockers defeated Gastonia 7-3 before an announced crowd of 2,491on Sunday at Truist Point.
The victory, the second in a three-game series against the Honey Hunter, lifted the Rockers to 60-54 for the season as they moved a half-game ahead of Kentucky (59-54) in the Atlantic League wild-card race. The Genomes were swept by Kentucky in a doubleheader on Sunday.
“Two out of three is what we needed in this series,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Another decent week, 3-3. I would have liked 4-2 but we’ll take 3-3.”
High Point turns around and plays three at Gastonia beginning Tuesday and returns home for a three-game series against York beginning Friday.
“That’s no rest for the weary,” Keefe said. “We turn around and face these guys again. We play them 6 of the last 18 so we just have to do our thing.”
The Rockers tossed six shutout innings after Gastonia scored all of its three runs in the third. High Point starter Ivan Pineyro pitched the fourth, and gave up the last of the four hits he allowed.
Mickey Jannis, recent N.C, State player Cam Cotter, recent UNCG player Austin Parsley, Bryce Hensley and Ryan Dull worked an inning each the rest of the way, combining to allow just one baserunner, that by Parsley on a single.
“That was nice and some of the kids did it,” Keefe said. “We were short tonight. Tyler Higgins, Rincon and Castellanos were all down so the kids did what they needed to do. Hats off to Cotter and Parsley for throwing the ball the way they did.”
Cotter, who ended his playing career at N.C. State this spring, worked the sixth and picked up his first professional victory as the pitcher of record when the Rockers scored the go-ahead run during their four-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
Pinch-hitter J.R. DiSarcina led off with a double to center. Ben Aklinski reached on a fielder’s choice as DiSarcina went to third. Ronaldi Baldwin then lifted a sacrifice fly and DiSarcina scored the tying run. After Tyler Ladendorf walked, Michael Martinez lined a single between second and first, enabling Aklinski to score, putting the Rockers up for the first time, 4-3. Jay Gonzalez followed with a second consecutive single to right, scoring Ladendorf and Martinez, with Martinez sliding under a tag attempt at the plate.
“That whole inning is what we need,” Keefe said. “When we get an opportunity to take advantage of mistakes, we’ve got to put it in play and make them make plays.”
The Rockers added to the lead in the seventh. Zander Wiel singled, stole second and raced home on Ben Aklinski’s single.
Gastonia got on the board first in the third. Designated hitter Herlis Rodriguez laced a RBI single and after a strikeout, Joseph Rosa blasted a two-run homer.
The Rockers countered with two in the bottom of the inning when Michael Russell launched a drive into Blessing Park with Jay Gonzalez on base after walking. It was Russell’s sixth homer of the season.
Morrison finished 2 for 4 and batted .500 (11-of-22) for the week.