YORK, Pa. — York put an end to the Rockers winning streak on Monday, prevailing 2-1 in a seven-inning game Monday that ended a rain-delayed three-game series.
Melky Mesa put the Revolution ahead with a two-run homer in the fourth. The Rockers managed to load the bases in the sixth but couldn’t score.
Chris Proctor scored the Rockers’ run in the third when Jay Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly.
Jheyson Manzueta (0-1) went the distance in taking the loss despite striking out seven Revs in six innings and allowing just two runs. Nick Travieso (1-1) earned the win for York.
The loss was the first in seven games for High Point, which is 12-4 and second in the Atlantic League South Division behind Gastonia.
The series was originally scheduled to run Friday, Saturday and Sunday but rain forced a doubleheader on Sunday and a series finale on Monday. All of the games were shortened to seven regulation innings.
The Rockers won 5-1 and 8-7 on Sunday. The second game went eight innings, with the Rockers going ahead in the top of the eighth on Ben Aklinski’s two-run homer. York scored one in the bottom of the inning and moved the potential tying run to second, but Elmer Reyes grounded out against Rockers reliever Tanner Duncan to end the game.
York forced extra innings by scoring three in the seventh. The Revolution led 2-0 early before the Rockers scored five in the third. Xander Wiel ripped a two-run double to center. Quincy Latimore followed with a one-run single and Michael Russell lined a two-run double to left.
In the first game, High Point led 2-1 and scored three in the top of the seventh on Tyler Ladendorf’s bases-loaded double. Justin Nicolino was the winning pitcher, holding the Revolution scoreless through five and surrendering a run in the sixth.
The Rockers announced Monday that Brady Lail, one of the key members of their starting pitching rotation, had his contract purchased by the Blue Jays organization and will report to their AA team.
Lail, who has 11 Major League appearances, made three starts for the Rockers and posted a 2-1 record with a 0.95 earned run average. His ERA is the second-lowest in the Atlantic League. Lail pitched 19 innings for the Rockers and struck out 19 while walking just two and holding opponents to 13 hits and a .183 batting average.