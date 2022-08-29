HIGH POINT – A big rally and five shutout innings from the bullpen proved vital as the Rockers defeated Gastonia 7-3 before an announced crowd of 2,491 on Sunday at Truist Point.
The victory, the second in a three-game series against the Honey Hunters, lifted the Rockers to 60-54 for the season as they moved a half-game ahead of Kentucky (59-54) in the Atlantic League wild-card race. The Genomes were swept by Kentucky in a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Rockers began the series with an 8-3 victory on Friday, taking a 6-3 lead with five runs in the seventh. Gastonia prevailed 6-5 on Saturday as the Rockers scored twice in the ninth but left the tying and winning runs on base. That game included Keefe getting ejected in the eighth while arguing a ball-strike call at the knees that resulted in a walk that forced in a run. After Keefe returned to the dugout, an open bag of balls was tossed onto the field.
Logan Morrison went 11 of 22 at the plate for the week, keyed by five hits on Friday. He was 2 for 4 on Sunday.
“Two out of three is what we needed in this series,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Another decent week, 3-3. I would have liked 4-2 but we’ll take 3-3.”
High Point turns around and plays three at Gastonia beginning Tuesday and returns home for a three-game series against York beginning Friday.
The Rockers tossed six shutout innings on Sunday after Gastonia scored all of its three runs in the third. High Point starter Ivan Pineyro pitched the fourth, and gave up the last of the four hits he allowed.
Mickey Jannis, recent N.C. State player Cam Cotter, recent UNCG player Austin Parsley, Bryce Hensley and Ryan Dull worked an inning each the rest of the way, combining to allow just one baserunner, that by Parsley on a single.
Cotter, who ended his playing career at N.C. State this spring, worked the sixth and picked up his first professional victory as the pitcher of record when the Rockers scored the go-ahead run during their four-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
Ronaldi Baldwin drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Michael Martinez laced a one-run single, putting the Rockers up 4-3, and next batter Jay Gonzalez followed with a two-run single to right.
Joseph Rosa’s two-run homer keyed Gastonia’s three-run third. Michael Russell hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. The drive sailed into Blessing Park.