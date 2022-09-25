HIGH POINT — In front of a boisterous crowd, the Rockers sprayed champagne as the Atlantic League South Division champions Sunday night.
The on-field celebration began a few minutes after Ryan Dull struck out pinch-hitter Alex Holderbach and secured an 8-7 victory over Gastonia in the deciding Game 5 of the South Division series. It was a contest in which High Point held a 5-0 lead after a first-inning blitz that included Quincy Latimore smashing a three-run home run to dead center field and Zander Wiel following with a solo homer to left.
Giovanny Alfonzo raced home from third and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth when Michael Russell hit a squibber about 45 feet down the first base line and dodged a tag attempt by first baseman Luis Castro.
“That was the favorite hit of my life,” Russell said.
Dull, who allowed a homer in the top of the eighth that completed the Honey Hunters’ comeback, put two on in the ninth before Holderbach looked at a called strike three on a 3-2 pitch.
The playoff series title is the first in franchise history.
The Rockers advance to play Lancaster in the best-of-five league championship series. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday at Truist Point, with the remaining games beginning Friday in Lancaster.
Counting two exhibition games and five in the playoffs, Sunday was High Point’s 41st meeting of the season with its in-state rival.
“There’s only one way this (winning Game 5) happens,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Forty-one times we faced them. They left it all out on the field. They have a great bunch of ball players. But to do it in front of your home crowd and do it late. When it was 7-1, I didn’t think it would be a 8-7 ballgame. But this is what we do. It’s how we win. And at the end, it doesn’t matter how you win.”
Dull started the ninth by walking Joseph Rosa then enticed Zack Jarrett and Jake Skole to strike out swinging. He then hit Castro, who had hit a two-run homer and cut the lead to 7-6 in the seventh, putting runners on first and second.
Dull got two strikes on Holderbach then threw pitches inside, outside and in the dirt. Holderback fouled the next pitch, then looked at the third strike, a call that he disagreed with, giving Dull his first win of the playoffs.
“I was just trying to throw a strike and make him put it in play,” Dull said. “WIth the count 3-2, it was to make him put it in play for the defense and not let the next guy bat. And, we got a call to go our way.”
By hitting Castro and getting to Holderbach, Dull faced less of an offensive threat. Castro batted .295 with three homers, 28 hits and 15 RBIs against the Rockers in the regular season. Holderback hit .192, with five hits and four RBIs.
“I didn’t want a runner on second but Castro’s had our number a little bit,” Keefe said. “The thing is you have to pitch him in(side) and a slider got away from Ryan. Now you have to shore your defense up because a ball goes over your head and you are in trouble but Ryan didn’t allow that to happen.”
Reece Hampton hit the tying home run against Dull with two out in the eighth.
“I knew in the seventh that I was coming in so it was somehow find a way to get six outs,” Dull said. “After he hit the homer, I tried to limit it to one run and give my guys a shot. In the dugout, (Ben) Aklinski said we’ve got your back. I just went out in the ninth trying to get three outs. Logan (catcher Logan Moore) and I knew what we wanted to do, get them to make weak contact or swing and miss.”
Alfonzo led off the bottom of the eighth with a solid double. Moore moved him to third with a well-executed sacrifice bunt. Russell, the next batter, barely made contact on a ball that stayed fair as it rolled along the first base line. He hustled to first, narrowly avoiding Castro’s glove as Alfonzo raced home.
“I didn’t have time to think about it going foul, I was running as hard as I could,” Russell said.
He said it wasn’t a check swing.
“No, it was just how it came off the bat,” Russell said.
While the game-winning hit was one of the softest singles, Latimore’s three-run homer was the strongest as it sailed over the wall just to the right of the 400-feet marker and into the batter’s eye.
It was the fourth of five straight game-opening hits that chased Gastonia starter John Anderson, who held High Point to a run on three hits in the first five innings of the Honey Hunter’s series-opening win on Tuesday and was 2-0 in four starts for Gastonia against the Rockers in the regular season.
Russell led off the game with a double. Aklinski reached on a bunt single as Russell moved to third. Logan Morrison then singled up the middle, scoring Russell. Latimore hit his blast and Wiel followed with his, spelling the end for Anderson.
“We saw him four days ago and 8-10 days before that,” Latimore said. “We didn’t hit him well. Today we hit a better game plan and it worked.”
Latimore said he hit a fastball.
“I said before the game to Ben that we were due to get John Anderson,” Latimore said. “I’ve played against Anderson in Mexico, Australia and this league. I’d hit a home run off him every year but not this year. I said today was the day and that first at-bat, I got him. From the first pitch, it was on.”
Jack Reinheimer belted a solo homer and put Gastonia on the board in third. Rockers countered in the bottom of the inning as Tyler Ladendorf laced a single that scored, and Latimore lifted a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth that increased the lead to 7-1.
Gastonia started its comeback with three runs in the sixth against Rockers starter Craig Stem, who allowed four runs and 10 hits. Skole started the inning with a double, went to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on Jaylen Smith’s check swing grounder that caromed off Stem. Cole Freeman hit a ground-rule double to left and Hampton smashed a two-out two-run ground-rule double to right that made the lead 7-4.
“It was important to get out to a big lead like that, it was the difference in the game to separate,” Latimore said of the Rockers’ first inning. “They are a great team and we didn’t expect them to lie down. We scrapped and fought like we have all year. It couldn’t be any sweeter to win like that, bottom of the ninth, strike three, two on. You couldn’t have written it any better.”