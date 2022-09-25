rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — In front of a boisterous crowd, the Rockers sprayed champagne as the Atlantic League South Division champions Sunday night.

The on-field celebration began a few minutes after Ryan Dull struck out pinch-hitter Alex Holderbach and secured an 8-7 victory over Gastonia in the deciding Game 5 of the South Division series. It was a contest in which High Point held a 5-0 lead after a first-inning blitz that included Quincy Latimore smashing a three-run home run to dead center field and Zander Wiel following with a solo homer to left.

