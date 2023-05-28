FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers improved to 21-7 on the season with a 3-1 win at Frederick on Sunday afternoon. Starting pitcher Mickey Jannis (W, 4-0) went six innings and allowed just four hits while his Rockers teammates turned two double plays and threw out two runners at home plate.
High Point scored all of the runs it needed on a solo homer by Ryan Grotjohn and a two-run double from Brian Parreira.
Each team had its first scoring opportunity of the day cutdown at home plate. For the Rockers, John Nogowski reached base in the first inning when Frederick pitcher Max Povse threw high to first on a comebacker. Zander Wiel then cracked a liner into the right-center gap for a double but Nogowski was thrown out trying to score from first. In the bottom of the first, Frederick’s Luke Becker walked and went to second on a passed ball by Rockers catcher Brian Parreira and advanced to third on an infield groundout. Craig Dedelow’s ground ball to first was fielded by Nogowski who threw home to cut down Becker and keep the game scoreless.
The Rockers Ryan Grotjohn hit a solo homer with one out in the second, his fourth of the year, to put High Point ahead 1-0. The Rockers added two more runs in the fourth when Ben Aklinski and Grotjohn each drew walks and came around to score on Parreira’s double into the rightfield corner.
Frederick’s Leobaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer in the fifth off Jannis, marking his third straight game with a homer, to pull Frederick to within 3-1.
In the seventh, the Rockers threw another Frederick runner out at the plate as Raudy Reed was cut down from right field on a Joe Johnson to Aklinski to Parreira relay.
Defense played a role again in the ninth inning when Frederick’s Raudy Read led off the inning with a bloop single off reliever Kyle Barraclaugh. After Johnni Turbo pinch ran for Read, Wilson Garcia lined out to Nogowski at first who stepped on the base to complete the unassisted double play. Barraclaugh struck out Cabrera to close the game and earn his first save as a Rocker.
Jannis used his knuckleball to hold Frederick to four hits while striking out four and walking one. He induced seven flyball outs and four on the ground. High Point scored all three of their runs off former Rocker Max Povse (L, 0-2) who allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three in his six innings of work.
Grotjohn led the Rockers with two hits and two runs scored. Read and Cabrera each had a pair of hits for Frederick.
High Point, owners of the best record in the Atlantic League, and hold a game-and-a-half lead over 18-7 Gastonia in the ALPB Southern Division. The Honey Hunters were rained out on Sunday and will play a doubleheader with Lancaster on Monday.
The Rockers will have an off-day on Monday and then start a three-game series at Gastonia on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Caromont Health Park.