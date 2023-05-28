FREDERICK, Md. – The High Point Rockers improved to 21-7 on the season with a 3-1 win at Frederick on Sunday afternoon. Starting pitcher Mickey Jannis (W, 4-0) went six innings and allowed just four hits while his Rockers teammates turned two double plays and threw out two runners at home plate.

High Point scored all of the runs it needed on a solo homer by Ryan Grotjohn and a two-run double from Brian Parreira.

Trending Videos