Rockers open season with win
BY GREER SMITH
ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT – Ben Aklinski provided the go-ahead run when he smacked his first homer of the season and the Rockers opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Long Island in an Atlantic League game interrupted twice by rain Friday at Truist Point.
High Point starting pitcher Craig Stem suffered a hand injury when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Luis Guerrero, shortly after the end of the first rain delay, which lasted 54 minutes in the top of the second.
Stem left the game as a result of the play that resulted in the final out of the inning and six relievers combined for seven innings.
Facing reliever Chris Cepada with no one on base, Aklinski sent a drive over the left field wall in the fourth inning.
The second delay lasted 38 minutes with two Ducks on and two outs in the top of the sixth. Jeremy Rhoades then forced an inning-ending strikeout.
“Stem’s the big question mark and we’ll know more but it doesn’t look good,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “We’ll talk to the doctor tomorrow and see where we go. But it was a clean night. I think we made one mistake defensively.”
Rockers veteran Michael Russell, who batted .292 last season and was recently added to the roster, was a standout at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored.
“Russ is Russ,” Keefe said. “He’s going to come out and find a couple of barrels and did it tonight. He doesn’t find a barrel and he still got a hit so he’s living right.”
Russell provided the team’s first hit of the season when doubled in the first. He went to third on John Nogowski’s single and scored on a wild pitch, tying the score at 1 by offsetting Boog Powell’s leadoff homer.
In the third after Shed Long walked, Russell laced a drive to left that bounced into a picnic area for a ground-rule double. Nogowski walked and Russell scored on a grounder to second, knotting the score at 2-2. Aklinski and Beau Taylor each went 2 for 4
Bryce Hensley, who gave up the Ducks’ run in the third and worked the fourth, got the win as the pitcher of record when Aklinski homered. Kyle Halbohn, Rhoades, Cam Cotter, Jameson McGrane and Ryan Dull each worked an inning each as they allowed a total of three hits and recorded five strikeouts and three walks.
Dull got the save and became the club’s saves leader with 14, breaking a tie with Halbohn, Ryan Kelly and Trevor Frank.
“The bullpen did a nice job,” Keefe said. “It took awhile but we got this one in and we’ll take a W on opening night any time.”
The threat of storms brought postponement of the usual Friday night fireworks to tonight. Ben Braymer is listed as the Rockers starting pitcher.