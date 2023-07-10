HIGH POINT — High-scoring games between the Rockers and Gastonia are expected in the Honey Hunters’ park.
But those teams staged one of those offensive battles in Truist Point on Sunday. High Point prevailed 14-13 as the clubs combined for 32 hits highlighted by three grand slam home runs, a two-run homer, a triple and four doubles.
“This score was more like when you play over there,” Keefe said. “It can happen here at times too. The wind was blowing out. Three grand slams, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. We got a W and we move on.”
The offensive outburst came during a game in which Keefe became upset with the ball and strike calls made by home plate umpire Rich Capitelli.
“There’s two things you can do,” Keefe said. “We can lay down and let the non-baseball people take care of the game or you can come out swinging, and we came out swinging the bats. When we are forced to swing the bats, we can do damage, and we did that tonight.”
Ben Aklinski led the Rockers' attack with a two-run triple and one of the grand slams for six RBIs as High Point scored a total of 12 runs in the fifth and sixth innings as it built a 14-6 lead.
Aklinski’s two-run triple, RBI singles from Ryan Grotjohn and Brian Parriera and a two-run homer from Emmanual Tapia added up to the Rockers scoring six in the fifth. Aklinski’s grand slam keyed the six-run sixth that also included Beau Taylor’s RBI single and a one-run single by Michael Martinez.
Braxton Davidson smacked his second grand slam in as many nights as the Honey Hunters opened a 6-2 lead. Gastonia scored four in the seventh, all on Eric De La Rosa’s grand slam that just made it over the left field wall. The Honey Hunters cut the lead to 14-13 with three runs in the eighth as Davidson laced a two-run single, boosting his RBI total to with seven, and De LA Rosa’s one run single.
“I can’t look at a pitcher and say they didn’t do their job,” Keefe said. “They battled all day and had to grind through it.”
Tapia hit his homer after smacking a drive over the right field wall that was first called fair and then changed to foul after the umpires consulted.
ON DECK: The Rockers start a three-game home series against Staten Island tonight at 6:35 p.m. The Ferry Hawks, 0-2 in the second half and 22-42 overall, ranked seventh among the league’s 10 teams in batting average at .256 and are next-to-last in team ERA at 6.14. They have allowed 135 runs and issued 124 walks than the Rockers.
High Point wraps up the week with three games at Lexington beginning Friday.
OF NOTE: Wednesday’s game against Staten Island is slated to start at 12:05 p.m. instead of the usual 6:35 p.m. . . . The very rare occurrence of two former High Point University pitchers facing each other in a professional game happened Sunday when relievers Jamie Schultz of Gastonia and Joe Johnson of the Rockers worked during the seventh inning. Schultz retired the side in order while Johnson got the final two outs of the seventh, then gave up consecutive singles to the first two batters in the eighth. . . . The combined 27 runs on Sunday rank as the most in an ALPB game this season, surpassing Spire City’s 18-8 win over Gastonia on July 5. . . . By drawing a leadoff walk in the first on Sunday, Rockers second baseman Shed Long Jr. extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to a current league-best of 31. . . . Mickey Jannis continues as the league-leader in pitching wins with eight.