WALDORF, Md. – The Rockers rallied past the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 in Atlantic League baseball Sunday afternoon at Southern Maryland.

High Point scored three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings, after trailing 1-0 in the third and 2-0 in the fifth. The Blue Crabs inched back within reach, scoring single runs in the eighth and ninth. But the Rockers closed out the victory.