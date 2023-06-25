High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.