HIGH POINT — Keyed by dominant pitching over the last eight innings and power at the plate, the Rockers avoided elimination in the Atlantic League playoffs Saturday night.
In a testy Game 4 that included both benches emptying after the sixth inning, High Point defeated Gastonia 6-1 and forced a deciding Game 5 in their South Division series on Sunday at Truist Point. Game time is 4:30 p.m., 25 minutes later than normal. Criag Stem will start on the mound for the Rockers.
“Tomorrow will be the 42nd time we’ve played them this year,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We know when they get here and when they leave. There’s going to a Game 5 for a reason.”
Neil Uskali, Tyler Higgins and Ryan Dull combined on a three-hitter Saturday. Surviving a shaky first inning in which he allowed the Hunter Hunters run and worked out of a bases-loaded jam, Uskali lasted 6.2 innings and permitted just three (two singles and a walk) of the last 21 hitters he faced to reach base.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of Uskali’s performance.”Neil usually gets a lot of ground balls but tonight he was up in the zone and got a lot of fly balls. That was important.(Catcher) Logan Moore said we had to flip the script and not pitch them like we have all year.
“He made him use that two-seam fastball and when he was down in the count, he made them make outs and it was like watching (batting practice) sometimes.”
Zander Wiel and Ronaldi Baldwin provided the power at the plate as each hit a two-run homer. Wiel capped a four-run first as High Point took a lead that they never surrendered. Baldwin skied a drive to right that provided some insurance in the eighth.
“Coming right back and getting those four in the first was awesome,” Keefe said. “Neil getting out of the first was big and then scoring those four and showing them we weren’t going anywhere was huge.”
Uskali gave up the Gastonia run in his first six pitches on a leadoff walk and RBI double. He went on to load the bases on a walk and hitting a batter. That prompted a mound visit from pitching coach Frank Viola and Uskali responded by forcing a flyout to get out of the inning.
He retired the side in the next three and four of the next five innings.
“He listened to his catcher and flipped the script,” Keefe said. “Neil’s biggest issue is he doesn’t believe in Neil. We told him he was starting Game 4 for a reason and that was we believed in him. If you don’t believe in yourself, you are going to be out of there and he was almost out of there. But he shut the door and then threw the ball really well.”
High Point answered immediately offensively against loser Matt Solter. Michael Russell led off with a single and Adam Morrison followed with a double that enabled Russell to score the tying run. Morrison scored the go-ahead run when Quincy Latimore singled up the middle, and Wiel crushed a drive to center, making it 4-1.
Solter was lifted after putting the first two batters on in the second.
In the eighth, Tyler Ladendorf reached on an infield hit, and right fielder Baldwin launched a drive high and deep to right.