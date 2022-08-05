GASTONIA — The Rockers won the second game 3-1 and gained a split with Gastonia in a pair of seven-inning contests Friday.
High Point did all of its scoring in the last two innings of the nightcap, rallying from a 1-0 deficit.
Jerry Downs laced a two-run single that plated Michael Russell and Ben Aklinsi with the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth. In the seventh, Jay Gonzalez singled, went to second on a single, advanced to third on another single and scored on a fielder’s choice when Aklinski grounded to shortstop.
Downs, who went 2 for 4, was the only Rocker with more than one hit.
Tyler Higgins, who pitched a scoreless sixth, picked up the win. Recent addition Bryan Quillens started on the mound for High Point and allowed one run and two hits in 3.1 innings. Junior Rincon and Ryan Dull helped Higgins hold the Honey Hunters (67-25) scoreless the rest of the way.
Gastonia won the first game 6-3 as Rockers starter Mickey Jannis allowed all six Honey Hunters runs over the first four innings.
Jaylen Smith of the Honey Hunters belted a three-run homer that opened the scoring in the second. The Rockers trailed 5-0 before scoring three in the fourth on a wild pitch, a solo homer by Downs and Cesar Trejo’s groundout that scored Quincy Latimore.
High Point loaded the bases in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate but reliever Jesus Belaguer struck out Downs to end the game.
The teams meet again today in CaroMont Health Park.