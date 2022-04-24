HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ bats came alive Sunday.
High Point scored six runs in the first two innings and went on to a 7-2 victory, earning a 2-2 split in a season-opening series against the Wild Health Genomes at Truist Point. The return of the offense was a contrast to the two runs between 15 straight scoreless innings in losses Friday and Saturday.
“We got some barrels,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We got some guys on early and were able to knock them in.”
Xander Wiel and Ben Aklinski, both new players this season, proved the key hits in the first. Wiel laced a two-run double off the wall in center after Michael Russell reached on an error and Jerry Downs walked. Wiel then scored when Aklinski lined a single to left.
“Wiel started scoring opportunities in the first two games and I moved him up (to fifth) in the lineup,” Keefe said. “With Logan (Morrison) taking a day, it was a no-brainer to move him up. I think everyone breathed a little better when we were able to score and then got three more.”
Jerry Downs was responsible for the other three, sending a homer over the seats to the right of the batter’s eye in centerfield after Mike Gulino and Johnny Field were hit by pitches.
“He needed that,” Keefe said. “He’s been grinding, not struggling, grinding, just trying to get his feet underneath him. He knew coming into today that it was there. He’s been getting his work in and knew he was in a good position to hit.”
Rockers pitching limited the Genomes to three hits. Neil Uskali started for High Pont went five innings and got the win. He allowed a RBI double in the fourth after giving up a leadoff walk. Wild Health scored its other run in the eighth when Adam Choplick issued walked after loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter.
Aaron Blair started on the mound for the Genomes, didn’t last past the second and was the loser.
The Rockers finished with seven hits. Gulino got the last of those on a single in the eighth, went to second on a wild pitch, scampered to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch
The Rockers start a three-game series against Lancaster at Truist Point on Tuesday.