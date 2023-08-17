LEXINGTON, Ky. — High Point lefty Brandon Leibrandt threw seven innings of three-hit baseball and the Rockers tied a season-high with five home runs as they completed a sweep of Lexington with a 7-2 win Thursday night at Counter Clocks Field.

Leibrandt (W, 2-2) scattered three hits while walking one and striking out six. He left after seven innings with the Rockers holding a 7-2 lead. The Rockers’ bullpen was outstanding, with Cam Bedrosian in the eighth and Bryce Hensley in the ninth, each striking out the side.