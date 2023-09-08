Rockers logo (1).jpg

WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers tied the score, then pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh and held on for a 3-2 victory over Southern Maryland on Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

With the win and Gastonia’s 19-8 home loss to Charleston, the Rockers trimmed the Honey Hunters’ lead to just a half-game in the Atlantic League’s second half South Division pennant race. Gastonia is 33-21 and the Rockers are 32-21.