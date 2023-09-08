WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers tied the score, then pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh and held on for a 3-2 victory over Southern Maryland on Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium.
With the win and Gastonia’s 19-8 home loss to Charleston, the Rockers trimmed the Honey Hunters’ lead to just a half-game in the Atlantic League’s second half South Division pennant race. Gastonia is 33-21 and the Rockers are 32-21.
Diego Goris led off the seventh with a double off Blue Crabs starter Ian Kahaloa. D.J. Burt then sent Goris to third with a single to right, setting the table for Ryan Grotjohn to lift a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Goris and tying the game at 2-2. After Kahaloa set down Dai-Kang Yang, Burt stole second then scored the go-ahead run when Ben Aklinski singled.
Yang was playing for the first time since he was hit on the hand by a pitch in a Tuesday game against Gastonia.
The Rockers managed nine hits with Goris collecting three and Burt two. The eighth and ninth hitters in the Rockers order went five-for-eight on Friday night with two runs scored.
On the other hand, six High Point pitchers combined in holding the Blue Crabs to three hits.
High Point starter Brandon Leibrandt set the tone, throwing four no-hit innings to start the game. He did allow base runners but promptly erased them. He hit Khalil Lee with a pitch with two outs in the first then picked him off first. The lefty allowed a walk to Jimmy Kerrigan in the second but then picked him off as well. He retired the Blue Crabs in order in the third and fourth then exited when he reached his maximum pitch count.
High Point got on the board in the fourth when Zander Wiel walked and came around to score on a Michael Martinez double for a 1-0 Rockers lead.
Newly-acquired Darrien Ragins, who came to the Rockers in a trade from the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League, started the fifth but ran into trouble. He walked Kerrigan, allowed a single to Alex Crosby then walked K.C. Hobson, loading the bases. Philip Caulfield tied the game by lacing an RBI single and Ragins forced in the go-ahead run by issuing a bases-loaded walk.
Jeremy Rhoades came on and induced a double play ball and an infield groundout to keep the Rockers’ deficit at 2-1. Rhoades (8-2) got the win as the pitcher of record when the Rockers scored the go-ahead run.
Bryce Hensley threw a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh and Sam Selman did the same in the eighth. Cam Bedrosian followed suit in the ninth, striking out two, and earning his first save of the season.