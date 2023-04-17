HIGH POINT — With contracts received, the Rockers expect as many as 10 players with Major League experience and one Japanese major league veteran to be among the 40 or so who report today at Truist Point for the start of preseason camp.
The group includes pitching holdover Mitch Atkins, Ryan Dull and Mickey Jannis; new pitchers Ben Braymer, A.J. Cole, Brandon Leibrant, James Marvel and Neil Ramirez; catcher Beau Taylor; and new infielders Shed Long and John Nogowki. Rockers veteran Michael Martinez, another big league vet, will also return, but his work visa was just approved Monday and he is not expected until the first week of May at the earliest.
Coming from the Japanese big leagues is Daikan Yoh, who becomes the team’s first Taiwanese player.
Taylor, who spent seven years at the Triple-A level and played 25 games over three seasons with Oakland, Toronto and Cleveland, is one of the most significant acquisitions, according to Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.
“He’s probably sent more guys to the big leagues as a catcher than anybody we would know because he’s been playing so long,” Keefe said. “I think he can give us a step forward on the catching side that we haven’t had. He’s similar to Logan Moore. They are fantastic defensively and they know how to call a game. Beau has had more offensive success than Logan, and that is why he’s had a chance in the big leagues.”
Long, Nogowki, Taylor, Yoh plus Triple-A vet D.J. Burt signal a transition to an offense based on stacking hits and stealing bases from one that relied on power. Returning first baseman Zander Wiel is the only power hitter coming back.
Long played 110 games with Seattle from 2019-2021. Nogowki played in 52 games with Seattle and Pittsburgh in 2021. Burt stole 47 bases playing for three teams in the White Sox organization last year.
“They’re bringing something that we’re not used to,” Keefe said. “If you look at what could be our lineup this season, it’s so much different. The only one in there with big power numbers is Zander. The thing we haven’t had in a long time is serious speed. So I’m excited to have T.J. Burt and Shed Long.”
Ramirez, Braymer, Marvel and Leibrandt will battle for spots in the starting rotation along with holdovers Neil Uskali, Craig Stem, Ivan Pineyro, Liam O’Sullivan and Jonathon Crawford.
Ramireaz has the most Major League experience of the group, with 195 games over six seasons. Braymer reached the majors with the Nationals in 2020. Marvel was a 2019 callup with the Pirates. Leibrandt, son of big league pitcher Charlie Leibrandt, was a Marlins’ 2020 callup.
Stem led the Rockers with seven wins last season, and Uskali and Pienyro had five each.
Cole, who made 109 MLB appearances over seven seasons with five clubs and played in Japan last year, will help anchor the bullpen.
“They tried to turn him into a starter last year,” Keefe said. “He’s just more comfortable as a reliever. He has that bullpen mentality of come in, get his inning and go again in two more days.” Jannis, who was in the starting rotation at the end of last year, will start this season as a reliever. Dull, who went to East Forsyth, was the Rockers closer at the end of last season.