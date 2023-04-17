HIGH POINT — With contracts received, the Rockers expect as many as 10 players with Major League experience and one Japanese major league veteran to be among the 40 or so who report today at Truist Point for the start of preseason camp.

The group includes pitching holdover Mitch Atkins, Ryan Dull and Mickey Jannis; new pitchers Ben Braymer, A.J. Cole, Brandon Leibrant, James Marvel and Neil Ramirez; catcher Beau Taylor; and new infielders Shed Long and John Nogowki. Rockers veteran Michael Martinez, another big league vet, will also return, but his work visa was just approved Monday and he is not expected until the first week of May at the earliest.

